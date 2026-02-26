Zille rolls out red carpet for ActionSA defectors as Mashaba threatens to fire rogue members

Zille has welcomed more than 30 ActionSA members from Soweto into the DA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has given a stern warning to “rogue” members of his party in the Johannesburg caucus.

This comes after one of ActionSA’s councillors, Mandla Nyaqela, and 31 other branch members from Soweto defected to the DA.

They were welcomed into the DA by Helen Zille at an event held in Dobsonville on Thursday.

The group reportedly sent their termination-of-membership letters to ActionSA on Thursday morning.

“One thing that they must know is that if you do not carry out your public responsibility and you carry yourself in a way that compromises our party, we will not tolerate that,” Mashaba said on Thursday.

Mashaba said he had been informed that three councillors were absent at a Johannesburg council meeting on Thursday. He said the party will look at their reasons for being absent.

Meanwhile, he said he is not surprised that Nyaqela had joined the DA.

“He was facing a disciplinary hearing already,” he said.

According to Mashaba, Nyaqela had been arrested for gender-based violence (GBV) during a council meeting last year. He said there were other incidents of misconduct against him as well.

“We are happy for Helen to take him and his friends,” he said.

ALSO READ: It’s official: Mashaba vs Zille

Non-performing councillors on the radar

Mashaba said his party will continue assessing the performance of councillors and other public representatives.

He said he will not go to the local government elections with “dead wood”.

“We have guys that are waiting to become public representatives, and these are hard workers and good community people, so we can replace those that have left easily,” he said.

Last year, ActionSA fired eight councillors in the City of Johannesburg for failing to meet their key performance indicators (KPIs). The KPIs measure their performance in council and in party activities, including their contribution to the building of branches.

Former ActionSA councillor tells his story

Meanwhile, Nyaqela told those gathered at the crossover ceremony in Soweto that he left ActionSA because the party is selling empty dreams to Joburg residents.

“We must tell the truth, ActionSA is selling hope to the people of this country, ActionSA is selling hope to the residents of the City of Johannesburg. I am from inside; I know they do not have power.

“They are a power-mongering organisation that is hoping for your vote for their own selfish political gains. Only the DA can take this country forward,” said Nyaqela.

He complained about the lack of democratic processes inside ActionSA and described the party as being run through bullying and suppression of dissenting voices.

Zille’s warm welcome to ActionSA activists

Speaking at the event, Zille said the group that is joining the DA understands that the party is the one that can save Johannesburg from the challenges it faces.

“People are beginning to understand that the best way to get water, electricity, clean neighbourhoods, investment and jobs is through the kind of good governance that the DA has a record in delivering,” she said.

ALSO READ: Zille confident DA will win in Joburg – but ANC strategising against her

The DA believes the defections will “severely” affect ActionSA’s ability to organise on the ground in its key constituency, Soweto.

“The party also believes the new additions to the DA cause are the first of many who want to build a city with a better future,” said Zille.

‘Competitive dynamics between opposition parties’

Andre Duvenhage, a political analyst from North West University (NWU), said the defections of ActionSA members to the DA will boost Zille’s campaign to become the mayor of Johannesburg.

“This is an interesting development, and I do not doubt that with regard to Johannesburg, this will benefit the DA a lot. This could work in Helen’s favour, and the DA could become a majority party after the elections,” he said.

Another political analyst, Theo Neethling, said ActionSA members joining the DA could weaken ActionSA’s local presence and public image if it is seen as losing people to a rival.

“It also highlights the competitive dynamics between opposition parties in South African politics, particularly ahead of key elections where coalitions and local outcomes will matter. However, I do not think one should read too much into this, as it appears to be limited to parts of Soweto and does not yet constitute a major trend,” he said.

NOW READ: