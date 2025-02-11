More trouble for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as her father threatens to expel her from MK party

uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma has issued directives and threatened to terminate his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s membership for social media posts she made against the party’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.

Zuma-Sambudla seems to have turned on Shivambu on Monday, sharing a series of posts on X about the party’s secretary-general.

She was responding to X posts that were praising Shivambu.

WARNING: Strong language

She was scathing of Shivambu in her posts.

“Floyd, I’m not scared of you!!! Tell your minions to f**k off…Bloody Mafikizolos,” she posted.

A few more posts followed.

“F**k you Floyd…worst thing that happened to MK

“They will expel me tomorrow…It is well with my soul. Oksalayo, Floyd is useless!!!” she posted.

‘Violations’

In a statement issued by Zuma, the party’s national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party had taken note of Zuma-Sambudla’s recent public posts on X.

“These posts are insulting towards the secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, constituting a direct violation of the party’s Disciplinary Code of Conduct.

“Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect and discipline that are fundamental to the values of uMkhonto weSizwe party,” Ndhlela said.

They Will Expel Me Tomorrow…It Is Well With My Soul



Directives

In response, Zuma issued two directives.

“Commander Duduzile Zuma must issue an unconditional public apology to the secretary-general, the president, members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe and all the people of South Africa.

“She must also extend formal apologies to all structures she serves in or leads, including the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament,” the statement read.

‘Termination’

Ndhlela said the “apologies must be made immediately.”

“Following this, an internal disciplinary process will be initiated in accordance with the uMkhonto weSizwe party constitution, code of conduct and all relevant prescripts.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate consequences, including the summary termination of Commander Duduzile Zuma’s membership in uMkhonto weSizwe Party and her recall from all Party responsibilities,” Ndhlela said.

Ndhlela said the uMkhonto weSizwe party is a “movement of the people, grounded in maximum discipline and strict adherence to the Disciplinary Code of Conduct.

“No member, regardless of position, is above the Constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe,” Ndhlela said.

Terrorism

Zuma-Sambudla is already facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence with social media posts during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

Zuma’s daughter was released on a warning after appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week.

The case has been transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, where she will appear on 20 March.

The charges follow a criminal case opened by Forensics for Justice’s Paul O’Sullivan, who provided the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with a detailed forensic report documenting every tweet Zuma-Sambudla sent during the riots.

July riots

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It is alleged the anarchy was triggered by Zuma’s arrest, who was in contempt of a Constitutional Court order.

During the weeklong mayhem, shops and factories were closed, and the total cost to the economy was said to be more than R50 billion.

