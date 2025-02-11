Tshwane and Joburg residents warned to brace for more bad weather on Tuesday

The South Africa Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for adverse and disruptive weather conditions.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services (TEMS) Department has urged residents to brace for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy rains over most parts of Gauteng.

This after the South Africa Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning on Monday for adverse and disruptive weather conditions.

Bad weather

Saws says the inclement weather will prevail until Tuesday, with further chances of isolated and scattered rain and thundershowers.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni has urged residents to take precautions during the adverse weather conditions.

“The impact of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy rains may include localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads.

“Potential mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion, which could further jeopardise the safety of residents. Severe lightning strikes may result in the house or other structural fires,” Mnguni said.

Traffic disruptions

Mnguni also warned that traffic disruptions may occur due to major roads being flooded.

“Minor to major vehicle accidents may occur due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions. There may be localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure. Some communities may temporarily not be accessible or cut off.”

Warning

Mnguni also urged people to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and streams.

“We call on communities, If possible, to stay indoors and away from metal objects which may be hit by lightning. Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain, as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

“Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm. Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams,” Mnguni said.

Mnguni said they will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert for any related emergencies.

