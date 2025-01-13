Zuma’s MK party in turmoil as members allegedly threaten each other with guns

The tensions were revealed in a leaked voice note during a meeting following rumours of an alleged fallout between Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Floyd Shivambu.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) is allegedly in turmoil, as members allegedly threaten each other with guns and argue over internal positions, which has angered the former statesman.

The internal wranglings were revealed in a leaked voice note during a party meeting amid rumours of an alleged fallout between his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and the party’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.

Zuma scolds

In the voice note, Zuma lambastes MK members about the ongoing internal fights in his party, warning it will undermine the party’s growth as it prepares for the 2026 local government elections, according to City Press.

“We are supposed to be doing things right, winning elections and taking over the country’s governance, but today we are fighting among ourselves, Zuma allegedly said in the voice note.

“People are now threatening each other with firearms. I am very worried. We are fighting over senior positions from the women’s league to the youth league. How will this help us move the party forward? I will not allow this to continue.”

Zuma’s MK party shocked the nation after performing well in the elections becoming the third largest party in the country and attracting high profile politicians from other parties.

Zuma-Sambudla versus Shivambu

It is reported that Zuma-Sambudla allegedly wants to replace Shivambu with her twin brother Duduzane Zuma.

Shivambu has moved quickly up the MK party ranks after leaving Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Several other EFF members, including Busisiwe Mkwebane and Dali Mpofu, have also followed Shivambu to the MK party.

Shivambu not going anywhere

While tensions are reportedly running high between Zuma-Sambudla and Shivambu, head of the MK presidency, Magasela Mzobe on X (formally Twitter) said Shivambu is not going anywhere.

“Commanders and ground forces of MK Party, stay focused on the task at hand. Comrade Floyd, the SG of MK Party, is not going anywhere. He remains a trusted SG by President Zuma and the organisation.

“Comrade Duduzile is going nowhere too, she remains a trusted part of the leadership collective of MK party. The social media hype created to confuse MK party members must be ignored. Both comrades are very close to me and are crucial to the growth of MK party as we prepare for 2026 local government elections,” Mzobe said.

The Citizen contacted MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for comment. This will be added into the story once received.

MK party suspensions

On New Years Day, Zuma suspended the membership of Kwazi Mbanjwa, Thobani Zuma and Sifiso Zuma in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature for alleged irregularities and transgressing the party’s constitution.

The suspension ignited protests at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

Mbanjwa was one of Zuma’s most trusted lieutenants during his time as the country’s president.

Shivambu, in a leaked letter, accused Mbanjwa of refusing to hand over control of the party’s bank accounts.

The MK party said the trio will remain suspended pending an internal disciplinary process.

Ndhlela said the three members’ matters have been referred to the National Prosecutor, where they will be required to make representations in the disciplinary hearing.

