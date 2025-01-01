Politicians messages for you in 2025

2024 was a landmark year with the formation of the GNU, a project that will take hard work to maintain in the new year.

The past 12 months have seen the greatest political shake-up in recent memory.

The formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) brought together various political players who claimed to represent the interests of all South Africans.

However, the GNU’s foundations have often looked shaky, and they should likely face several stern tests as the 2026 municipal electioneering begins in the coming 12 months.

Happy New Year

As South Africans soak in the first day of 2025, here is a snippet of some of the new year’s messages shared by politicians.

Minister of correctional services Pieter Groenewald

The Freedom Front leader Pieter Groenewald showed resolve in tackling his correctional services portfolio by sending a few early messages to the prison population.

“The FF Plus is convinced that participating in this government is the best way to promote its policy and ideals to effectively serve its voters and offer them hope for a better 2025 and future.

“Everyone deserves a place in this country, and everyone’s language, religion, and traditions also have a place.

“Be safe, and tackle the challenges of the new year with renewed hope and vigour,” stated Groenewald

uMkhonto we Sizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma

Left out of the GNU, the progressive caucus’ leading light made huge strides this year, poaching big names from their main ideological allies.

“The MK Party continues to be the beacon of hope for South Africa – the last line of defence for justice, dignity, and equality. Our movement is rooted in the courage of the past and fueled by the dreams of millions who yearn for a brighter future,” wrote uMknoto we Sizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma.

“Let us hold onto the belief that, united under the banner of the MK Party, we can achieve the South Africa of our dreams.

“As we step into the new year, let us do so with hope and a shared determination to rise together,” he concluded.

City of Johannesburg speaker Nobuhle Mthembu

The GNU’s effect was also felt at a municipal level, with several mayoral reshuffles occurring due to a shift in allegiances.

ActionSA threw a proverbial spanner in the works, scoring the Tshwane mayorship and City of Johannesburg speaker’s position.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Johannesburg residents for their unwavering dedication and support in making Johannesburg a world-class African city,” said CoJ speaker Nobule Mthembu.

“I look forward to the same enthusiasm in working with the city in 2025 as we continue to build a better City of Joburg,” she added.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube – and possibly the Democratic Alliance – could well be defined in years to come by the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

Gwarube and her party’s handling of the Bela Act regulations will also test the resolve of GNU signatories.

“This time of year allows us to reflect on the challenges we’ve faced, the progress we have made and the invaluable contributions each of you has made to our education system,” said Gwarube.

“May you return in 2025 recharged and ready to tackle the opportunities and challenges ahead, she added.

Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Gayton McKenzie

Arguably the most popular minister since the May elections, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie was possibly 2024’s biggest winner.

“This is a time to reflect on our journey [by] celebrating the achievement of our athletes, the brilliance of our artists and the vibrancy of our diverse cultural heritage.

“Together, we have shown the world the strength of unity in diversity. We are a winning nation.

“Let us embrace the new year with renewed determination to uplift and empower through sports arts and culture,” McKenzie wrote.

