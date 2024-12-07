MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela to resign as MP

MK party leader Jacob Zuma recently appointed Ndhlela as a full-time national spokesperson for the party.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has confirmed that he is expected to resign as a member of Parliament in due course.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma recently appointed Ndhlela as a full-time national spokesperson for the party.

The MK party said Ndhlela will now also be a member of the party’s top eight and national high command.

“This decision is to ensure the further strengthening of the communications machinery of the party and to shape its strategic direction,” it said.

More important roles

Speaking to The Citizen, Ndhlela said he will be resigning at “some point” to focus on his new roles.

“The party needs me and we’re going into elections effective for 2026, so I cannot afford to have a situation where we as a leadership are going to be slacking in areas where we should be putting our utmost attention and energy towards.

“I believe my efforts will be more beneficial to the party than in Parliament. I’ve set up the structures in Parliament, I was the whip for media and communications,” Ndhlela said.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s MK party suffers second legal blow in a week [VIDEO]

Informing Zuma

Ndhlela said he went to Zuma and informed him of his decision to resign a MP for the MK party in Parliament.

“I went to the president and I said to the president, ‘look I believe Mr President that I think it is important that we reinculcate the culture of uMkhonto weSizwe and bring about some confidence, because what is happening is that there is this perception that members who are now being parachuted into certain positions and that looks wrong and that we are no longer the uMkhonto weSizwe.

‘And I believe that it augers very well for people to know that I am back and give guidance and shape the organisation according to how we know the organisation to be,’” Ndhlela said he told Zuma.

‘Confidence’

Ndhlela said he wants to also bring some confidence to members on the ground.

“As much as we got members coming in from other parties, here I am.”

Ndhlela was nominated as the MK party interim spokesperson in December 2023 when the party entered the political arena.

New kid on the block

Zuma’s MK party performed strongly in the national and provincial elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) where it garnered double the amount of African National Congress (ANC) votes.

The MK party shocked the nation by also obtaining 58 seats in Parliament, while the ANC lost 17% of its 2019 vote share, losing 71 seats.

ALSO READ: Zuma appoints MK party treasurer and spokesperson [VIDEO]