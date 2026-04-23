Postbank sets deadline for Sassa gold card switch

Postbank said the black cards remain valid and continue to offer benefits such as three free withdrawals.

Postbank has announced the start of the long-awaited replacement of Sassa gold cards, warning beneficiaries that failure to switch to the new black cards by 31 August 2026 will result in disrupted grant payments.

The rollout of the new cards will begin on 29 April 2026 as part of Postbank’s broader migration programme that started in September 2024.

Postbank on Thursday said this phase targets all social grant beneficiaries who are still using Sassa gold cards.

“All social grant beneficiaries that are still in possession of Sassa Gold Cards have until 31 August 2026 to migrate to the new cards,” the statement read.

“Anyone without a Black Card after this date will not be able to access their Sassa grant payments because the Gold Cards will stop working.”

‘Deadline will not be extended’

Postbank’s chief commercial officer, Thamsanqa Cele, stressed the urgency of the migration, warning that no extensions would be granted.

“Starting from this month, we are intensifying the final stages of the Sassa Gold Cards replacement process. This is a direct call to action for customers who have not yet migrated. Please act as soon as possible and treat this invitation with the seriousness it deserves,” said Cele.

“The deadline will not be extended, and customers who miss it risk interruption to their grant payments.”

Beneficiaries who have already switched to the Postbank black cards do not need to take any further action.

Postbank said the black cards remain valid and continue to offer benefits such as three free withdrawals, one free card replacement and a free monthly statement.

“Importantly, their account is protected from any deductions and safeguards their personal information against misuse, and therefore they need not switch banks,” the statement said.

Where to collect black cards

Postbank said beneficiaries can collect their black cards for free at selected retail outlets nationwide, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores.

No forms are required for the process.

“Beneficiaries only need to present a valid RSA ID (or a temporary ID),” Postbank said.

Cards can be collected in any province, regardless of where the grant was originally approved.

The bank added that the cards work immediately upon issue, and beneficiaries do not need to visit a Sassa office. Any remaining balance on a gold card will automatically be transferred to the new black card.

To find the nearest replacement site, beneficiaries can dial 120355# on their mobile phones.

Fraud warning issued

Postbank has also warned beneficiaries to remain vigilant against fraud.

“Important to remember, if the Black Card is not written Postbank in the front, and you are being asked [to] complete forms to change your method of payment for the card to work, then that card is not a Postbank Black Card,” the statement cautioned.

Customers can contact Postbank on 0800 53 54 55 for assistance.

The bank added that those who previously moved away from Postbank and wish to return should wait for further announcements on how to switch back.