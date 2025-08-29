Potholes to be fixed in these Joburg areas from next week

The repairs target road safety improvements ahead of upcoming sporting events.

Three Johannesburg areas will receive pothole repairs starting next week as Discovery Insure’s Pothole Patrol team launches its September operations.

Repair schedule targets key areas

According to Discovery, the patrol team will begin operations in Emmarentia from September 1 to 5. These repairs are being completed in preparation for the Aquelle Jozi Race.

Furthermore, Auckland Park will receive attention from 8 to 15 September. The work there supports preparations for the UJ Future Walk Race.

Lastly, Glenhazel residents will see the most extensive intervention. The team will work in the area from 1 to 15 September, partnering with the Cap Green team in a concentrated repair effort.

Partnership delivers significant results

Discovery said the collaborative effort has achieved substantial progress since its inception.

“To date, over 300 000 potholes have been repaired through the collaborative effort with Discovery Insure, Avis and Johannesburg Road Agency.”

Meanwhile, JoziMyJozi recently joined the partnership with Discovery Insure. This expansion strengthens the initiative’s reach across the city.

Industry leader emphasises collective action

Discovery Insure chief commercial officer Precious Nduli highlighted the partnership’s impact on daily driving conditions.

“Potholes remain a daily frustration for Johannesburg drivers, but through the Discovery Pothole Patrol, together with Avis Southern Africa, the city of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Road Agency, we’re turning frustration into action,” Nduli said.

“This partnership proves that when we all work together, we can drive real change.”

JRA warns against DIY pothole repairs

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) previously spoke to Radio Islam about ongoing challenges with pothole management.

The agency cautioned residents against attempting their own repairs, warning that improper materials like sand and bricks can increase road hazards and damage vehicles.

The JRA acknowledged public frustration over delays in pothole repairs. Heavy rains, budget shortages and the end of the financial year were cited as reasons for slower response times.

