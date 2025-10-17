Presidency still working through National Dialogue steering committee nominations

The National Dialogue National Convention was held two months ago with The Presidency working on finalising the steering committee.

The process of appointing a steering committee for the National Dialogue is taking longer than expected due to the volume of submissions for the positions.

The appointment of the steering committee is the next step in the National Dialogue process following the national convention held on 15 and 16 August.

Appointing the steering committee involves input from the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) before President Cyril Ramaphosa makes the final call.

Multiple sector nominated

The Presidency stated on Friday that the process had reached a “pivotal stage” and were sorting through sectoral representative nominations.

At least 26 sectors of South African are represented but the number of positions comprising the steering committee have not been confirmed.

A National Dialogue Secretariat is also in the pipeline, which will be housed under the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

“The list of nominated steering committee members has been handed over to the EPG for quality assurance.

“For its part, the EPG will submit its recommendations to the President in his role as head of state and convener of the National Dialogue for finalisation,” explained the Presidency on Friday.

‘Dialogue labs’

Following the approval of the steering committee, regional public dialogues spanning the country will be scheduled.

A report detailing the work done during the national convention has been submitted to Ramaphosa, with the steering committee announced due in the coming weeks.

“It is extremely important now that the momentum that has been built up and the expectations that have been raised are not allowed to dissipate,” the Presidency concluded.

The work done at the national convention centred around nine dialogue labs.

The titles of some dialogue labs include; A Dynamic, Inclusive Economy, Jobs and Livelihoods, Winning the Future through Education and a Healthy Nation and Dealing with Intergenerational Trauma and Healing.

