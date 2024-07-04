Mud house not damaged by blasts – Mpumalanga mine

Families in Mpumalanga dispute report clearing Mafube coal mine of house damage caused by blasting.

Mpumalanga families who are accusing Mafube coal mine of destroying their houses during blasting sessions have rejected the department of mineral resources and energy report stating that the mine is not the cause of the problem.

The affected families situated on Nooitgedacht Farm in Middelburg have been alleging that the blasting damaged their houses.

The allegations surfaced in 2021, but the families contacted department officials about the matter a few months ago.

In April, department officials and the mine’s representatives visited the families to conduct blasting tests.

Families reject department’s report

Yesterday, Themba Mahlangu, who represents the families, said: “We are rejecting the department report simply because the results that they gave us showed that the mine was damaging our houses, while the investigative report contradicts that.

“They came to conduct the tests in April and the results were to be released after a month but they were not.

“After a serious confrontation the results were released and they showed that the blasting damaged our houses.

“I worked at the mine in the blasting department. I know how to analyse the blasting test results.

“A few days ago, they sent us a report detailing the outcome of the investigations.

“We are going to challenge the report; we are currently negotiating with other families and our lawyers.

“My worry is that the mine is continuing to damage our houses,” said Mahlangu.

Authorities couldn’t concluded blasting the cause of damage

The department report stated that the authorities could not conclude that Mafube’s blasting was the cause of the damage to the houses which are situated far from the mine’s operations.

“After carefully assessing the cracks and damages on the inspected houses and the results of the test conducted, I cannot conclusively determine that the cracks and damages observed were caused by the blast.

“It is for this reason that I strongly recommend that the mine should send qualified civil engineers to investigate the cracks and the damages to determine whether they were caused by Mafube’s blasting. If they find that it is true, then the mine must repair the houses,” the inspector’s report read.

The investigative report stated that as part of the probe on 11 April, mining inspectors and mine officials went to Mahlangu’s homestead to conduct two blasting tests.

According to the report, the first blast went off and while they were preparing to do the second test, there was a blast from an unknown source. The report did not say whether the investigators carried out the second blast or not.

But sources who were there at the time said the second blast was not carried out because the structures at Mahlangu’s homestead collapsed during the first blast.

Families more than 7km away – report

The report also said that the families were situated more than seven kilometres away from the mining activities.

However, the affected families claimed that the measurement was based on the distance by road and it swerved and that they were nearer the operation than that method indicated.

Mafube spokesperson Hulisani Rasivhaga said: “Mafube acknowledged the report from the department dated 28 June, 2024.

“As recommended by the department, Mafube has conducted numerous investigations and several specialist studies, including the installation of blasting and crack monitors at the Mahlangu residence.

“In addition, an independent structural engineer was appointed to conduct an investigation.

“The investigation found that the cracks were not induced by blasting activities.

“They are attributed to the structural integrity of the house as it is a mud house.

“Mahlangu’s home is approximately 8km from Mafube coal mining operations.

“It is outside the area of blasting impact radius, which is measured at 500m.”