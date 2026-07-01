Pretoria march stays peaceful despite hostile foreigner chants

March and March protesters closed shops and sang struggle songs while police arrested looters during largely calm Pretoria demonstration.

March and March protesters swept through Pretoria in a day of largely peaceful demonstrations, closing shops and emptying streets as foreign nationals locked up their businesses and left the CBD before crowds gathered.

Beginning in Church Street, marchers clad in uMkhonto weSizwe regalia and waving South African flags moved past Tshwane House en route to Sunnyside police station, chanting struggle songs and “voetsek foreigners”.

Demonstrations mostly peaceful in Pretoria despite hostile chants

Police deployed Nyalas, a helicopter and even a circling light aircraft to monitor the procession, which culminated in the national anthem and the handover of a memorandum to MMC for community safety Hannes Coetzee.

An angry protester said the illegal foreign nationals should “voetsek and not return”.

“What does it help if they hide today, only to return tomorrow to trade and steal from us again,” he said.

Kamogelo Mogotsi, spokesperson for the acting minister of police, confirmed arrests in connection with looting and attempted looting during the March and March demonstrations.

Police arrested looters

“While policing operations have been effective thus far with demonstrations remaining largely peaceful across the country, police have responded to isolated incidents of looting and attempted looting. Several people were arrested,” said Mogotsi.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia urged citizens to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

“Those who choose to exploit the marches to commit criminal acts will face the full might of the law,” he warned.

“Police will continue to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those responsible for criminal conduct.”