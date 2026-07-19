‘Come and rescue your people’: Stranded Nigerians plead for evacuation as repatriation ends

The voluntary repatriation programme saw the evacuation of 1 490 Nigerians from South Africa

Dozens of Nigerians who remain stranded in South Africa are making a desperate appeal to their government for evacuation, saying they were left behind after Abuja declared its voluntary repatriation programme complete.

Nigeria completed its voluntary repatriation programme last Thursday, with the final flight taking 305 returnees home from Johannesburg. In total, nearly 1 490 citizens were returned to the West African country.

The country started evacuating its citizens from 10 June 2026 after anti-immigrant groups intensified pressure on undocumented foreign nationals, giving them an initial deadline of 30 June to leave South Africa.

Nigerians left in SA

Several other African countries, including Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda and Zimbabwe, have also evacuated their citizens from South Africa.

However, dozens of Nigerians are stranded outside the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, awaiting assistance. However, their hopes were dashed by a notice on the gate stating that repatriation has been suspended, reports SABC.

One Nigerian told the broadcaster he was not included in the list of at least five flights evacuating people, while another one said it is concerning that no one at the high commission is offering assistance to them.

“There is this lady was always going up and down [at the high commission]. See all these people suffering here, sleeping here outside. She doesn’t have remorse, no heart of a human being.”

Nigerians plead for evacuation

Another Nigerian said they are stressed because of the situation.

“Please, Nigeria, come and rescue your people. Come and rescue your people. We need help,” he said. “Please. This is all we are asking. We want to go home.”

One added he thanks God that nobody has been injured while they are sleeping outside the high commission.

From Cape Town to Johannesburg for evacuation

One Nigerian said he came to Pretoria from Cape Town after hearing his country would be providing assistance, but he has since been left stranded.

“I left Cape Town, I come to Nigerian embassy because they said that the government is providing a free plane to take people home because I lost everything.

“So when we come, they said the government have already tried. They sent five planes and it’s the last one. So, anybody, come here.”