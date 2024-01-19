Prince Edward to touch down in SA on working visit

The Duke of Edinburgh's visit follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to the United Kingdom in 2022 at the invitation of King Charles III.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be on a working visit to the country on 22 and 23 January. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh is expected to touch down on South African soil next week on a courtesy visit to the country.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will welcome the royal at the OR Tambo Official Residence in Pretoria on Tuesday,

The Duke of Edinburgh will be on a working visit to the country on 22 and 23 January.

Prince Edward’s visit follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to the United Kingdom in 2022 at the invitation of King Charles III.

Bilateral relations

Mashatile’s spokesperson Vukani Mde in a statement said Prince Edwards visit is also indicative of the “strong bilateral relationship that the United Kingdom and South Africa share.”

“During his visit, His Royal Highness will meet stakeholders from WWF South Africa, Endangered Wildlife Trust, GreenMatterZA, Traffic, International Union for Conservation of Nature, Birdlife, and Conservation South Africa.

“Prince Edward will also meet the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, for a tour of the Pretoria National Botanical Garden and will be accompanied on the tour by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) CEO, Mr Shonisani Munzhedzi,” Mde said.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle exclusive: There really was a fire in Archie’s nursery, albeit a small one

Science and innovation

Mde said the Duke will also meet the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande at a dinner marking the deep partnership between South Africa and the United Kingdom in the field of Science and Innovation.

“In addition, the Duke of Edinburgh will meet awardees of the President’s Awards, the international arm of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, of which President Ramaphosa is a patron. Both countries share a strong commitment to youth empowerment.

“During the courtesy call, Deputy President Mashatile will also hold discussions with the Duke and his delegation on key areas of importance in the bilateral relationship between South Africa and the United Kingdom,” Mde said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa in London: UK stood by SA ‘during our darkest hours