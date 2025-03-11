Ramaphosa shrugs off Malema’s ‘tirade’ over Elon Musk call

The president assured that there was 'nothing sinister' about the discussions held with various individuals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at criticism from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema regarding his recent call with businessman Elon Musk.

The telephonic conversation, which took place on 3 February, came amid United States (US) President Donald Trump’s threats to cut financial aid to South Africa.

Trump cited various concerns, including the Expropriation Act.

Despite the call, Musk has continued to express criticism of the South African government’s policies.

Malema questions Ramaphosa’s engagement with Elon Musk

During a Q&A session at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town, Malema questioned Ramaphosa on the nature of his call with Musk.

The EFF leader asked whether the conversation was conducted through diplomatic channels and sought clarification on the role of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola in facilitating the discussion.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t care’ – Malema hits back at Musk’s calls for him to be sanctioned and declared ‘international criminal’ [VIDEOS]

In response, Ramaphosa explained that he had initially met Musk on the sidelines of last year’s UN General Assembly.

“The discussions revolved around his would-be investments,” Ramaphosa said.

He confirmed that he had spoken to Musk recently, citing the Starlink founder’s “influence” within the US government due to a misinformation campaign against South Africa.

“We do interact with people who we believe are able to discuss issues with some people in very official categories. So, we do talk to non-state actors as well as state actors,” Ramaphosa remarked.

Malema slams ‘racist’ Elon Musk

The president assured that there was “nothing sinister” about the discussions held with various individuals.

However, Malema questioned why Ramaphosa would engage with Musk, whom he accused of holding “racist and white supremacist” views regarding South Africa.

“The unrepented racist became emboldened and then made more bad remarks about South Africa even after meeting you physically [but] you still saw a need to go outside the diplomatic channels and made contact with an individual,” Malema stated.

The EFF leader further accused Ramaphosa of undermining diplomatic relations and emboldening Caucasians to disrespect South Africa.

“This thing of talking to thieves like Elon Musk makes white people undermine us,” Malema said.

“What do you say about established practices of resolving issues in a diplomatic way through diplomatic channels in South Africa? Do you have confidence in the minister of [international relations]?” he added.

Watch the Q&A session below:

Ramaphosa responds to Malema’s remarks

Ramaphosa dismissed Malema’s “tirade”, warning the EFF leader against attempting to create division between him and Lamola.

“My business with the minister doesn’t concern you,” he said.

The president highlighted that Malema, not being a member of the Cabinet, was not privy to his engagements with the minister.

“You are trying to drive a wedge between us, and I won’t accept it, not even a little bit.

READ MORE: US funding threats: Is Elon Musk influencing Trump’s decisions on South Africa?

“We work in a very interactive way, and as I have said, there is no way we don’t talk to certain people who are either non-state actors or state actors.

“The discipline that I have always followed, if you care to know, is to always keep my colleagues informed, and they always keep me informed.

“Be it ministers or deputy ministers, we always know when we do certain things that have to do with the Republic of South Africa,” Ramaphosa added.

AfriForum, Solidarity’s US visit

Earlier in the session, Ramaphosa addressed concerns about the “misrepresentation” of South Africa’s situation, laws, and foreign policy positions by lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity.

“I have expressed my concern and my disappointment at what AfriForum and Solidarity have been doing in spreading misinformation about their own country in the United States, and I regard that as non-patriotic.”

He accused the organisations of “instigating” actions against South Africa, such as Trump’s executive order to halt funding to the country.

“The fact whether that is treasonous or not, it is a matter that our law enforcement agencies need to look at.

READ MORE: AfriForum ‘not having sleepless nights’ over allegations of high treason

“But I take a dim view, in fact, a very negative view of what has ensued as they run around the world badmouthing their own country and putting their country into disrepute not by things that are happening, but by misinformation.

“That also leads to dividing our own nation because what they are seeking to do is to spread racist statements about their own country when we are involved in building a nation out of the throes of a very divided situation that we suffered under.”

The president emphasised that a government delegation would be sent to the US.

“Other people who keep going hither dither in the end do not represent South Africa because South Africa is represented by the executive of the country.”

US implementing Trump’s executive order

Meanwhile, the US State Department has confirmed that it was working with the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to implement Trump’s executive order regarding the resettlement of Afrikaners in the North American country.

“Consistent with President Trump’s executive order on addressing egregious actions of the Republic of South Africa, the US Department of State is coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security and implementing partners to consider eligibility for US refugee resettlement for disfavoured ethnic minority Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination,” the US Embassy and Consulate of South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday.

NOW READ: Trump’s latest offer is not just for Afrikaners