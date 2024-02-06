South Africa

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

6 Feb 2024

09:01 am

History as SA’s Prof Dire Tladi set to be sworn in as ICJ judge

Tladi swearing in comes after several ballots were conducted in both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

SA's Prof Dire Tladi to be sworn in as judge at International Court of Justice

Professor Dire Tladi was elected to the ICJ last year. Photo: Supplied

South Africa continues to make headlines as Professor Dire Tladi is set to be sworn in at a public sitting as a new Member of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Tladi was elected to the ICJ last year – the first South African to serve in this capacity.

His election comes after several ballots were conducted in both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

Declaration

The ICJ said during the sitting on Tuesday, four other justices along with Tladi will each make the solemn declaration provided for in Article 20 of the Statute of the Court.

“This stipulates that members shall, before taking up their duties, make a solemn declaration in open court that they will exercise their powers impartially and conscientiously. The new members’ nine-year terms of office will begin the same day.”

The four other judges include Bogdan-Lucian Aurescu from Romania, Sarah Hull Cleveland from United States of America,  Juan Manuel Gómez Robledo Verduzco from Mexico.

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, based in The Hague, consists of 15 judges – elected for nine-year terms – and settles disputes between states in accordance with international law and gives advisory opinions on questions of international law.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa congratulates Prof Dire on International Court of Justice appointment

Tladi biography

Tladi is a leading international law scholar and Professor of International Law at the University of Pretoria, whose accomplishments span different areas of the field, including academic, government service, diplomacy and practice.

He serves as President of the South African Branch of the International Law Association and executive member of the International Law Association.

Tladi also served as Chair of the International Law Commission, an organ of the UN generally regarded as a feeder body for the ICJ.

He was previously Legal Adviser of the South African Mission in New York and Special Adviser to South African Ministers of international relations.

ALSO READ: ICJ sides with SA, tells Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza

