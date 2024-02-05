‘Name change is a must’: Gqeberha activist calls for renaming of William Moffett Expressway

Khoi and San group behind airport and Port Elizabeth name changes now wants highway named after anti-apartheid activist Dennis Brutus.

Street signs showing the old street names at the Mukhari Signs factory in Pretoria, on 24 April 2015. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem

An Eastern Cape Khoi and San community which sparked outrage in 2021 when it successfully petitioned for the renaming of Port Elizabeth into Gqeberha and the town’s international airport into Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, is now targeting the town’s busiest road – William Moffett Expressway.

In a formal application to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture’s Provincial Geographic Names Council on Monday, the group wants the highway to be renamed Dennis Brutus Expressway.

Khoi and San paramount chief Gert Steenkamp said in the application that renaming the road after the anti-apartheid activist would be a fitting way to honour his legacy and contribution to justice and equality.

Brutus became a household name after campaigning for the banning of South Africa from the Olympic Games due to its racial policy of apartheid.

He wore many hats during his lifetime, as an activist, journalist and a poet. He died in 2009.

He was born Dennis Vincent Brutus on 28 November 1924 in Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) to South African parents.

The family moved to Port Elizabeth in 1928. This is where his activism took shape.

“This gesture will serve as a constant reminder of his tireless advocacy and dedication to fighting against discrimination and oppression,” said Steenkamp in the application.

He added that it would keep his memory alive and inspire future generations to continue working towards a more just and equitable society.

The road is 2.6km south of Walmer Park Shopping Centre.

The Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture confirmed the names council received the application.

Department spokesperson Andile Nduna said the council will identify and meet relevant stakeholders to ensure a public notice is sent out through adverts, posters, social media and other relevant mediums announcing the proposed changes.

The infographics and announcements will notify the public about the venues in which public consultations will be held to debate the proposed name.

The Geographical Names Committee holds public hearings for proposals for new names of towns and landmarks, and then takes it to the South African Geographical Names Council.

The council then advises Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa on new geographical names and the changing of existing names.

In previous applications, motivations included intentions to restore original names of places while some applications cited the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to rename certain places after those who contributed to the struggle against apartheid.

Steenkamp further said the renaming would be a meaningful way for the community to pay tribute to Brutus who made a profound impact on the struggle for human rights.

When The Citizen asked Steenkamp why the name change project was a priority, he replied: “It’s not a matter of should, it is a must.”

“Our society need to understand these name change projects will not end. We need to recognise our own heroes; we are working towards nation building. Dennis was an icon.”

When asked about Moffett’s legacy, Steenkamp said: “William, was one of those people who didn’t care for other people. We want his name replaced with the name of somebody who has done so much for the public.”

Moffet was a British soldier who was born in Ireland in 1840 before coming to South Africa, where he became a famous trader.

Steenkamp added that the nation needed to rid itself of symbols that are reminders of the painful past of South Africa.

“There are so many unsung heroes from the Khoi and San, who must be honoured. We can’t have names that celebrated people from Europe when we have our own heroes,” said Steenkamp.

The Democratic Alliance is the biggest critic of the name change project. It’s comment will be added once received.

