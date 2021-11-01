Rorisang Kgosana
1 Nov 2021
Protests

Blame game on over power outages in Tshwane

Rorisang Kgosana

Tshwane took to the streets on Saturday, burning tyres and protesting for being without power since Thursday, days before the local elections.

Picture: Gallo Images/Lee Warren
The illegal South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) strike in Tshwane was to blame for Pretoria north residents being without power for several days. Residents of Akasia, Clarens, Theresa Park and Nina Park took to the streets on Saturday, burning tyres and protesting for being without power since Thursday, days before the local elections. The crowd was dispersed by Tshwane metro police officers with rubber bullets and tear gas. According to ward 98 DA councillor Marnette Sutherland, the power outage was due to load shedding, with some substations experiencing power trips when power was switched back on. But the main...

