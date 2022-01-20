WATCH: EFF marches to demand opening of stadiums

Karabo Mashaba

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are staging a picket at the Department of Sports, Art and Culture in Pretoria to demand the immediate reopening of stadiums and other sports and cultural venues.

The party has expressed concern that the livelihoods of employees in the industry have been impacted by the facilities not being fully operational due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Party members and supporters, along with EFF leader Julius Malema, have made their way to the department’s office in Pretoria.

[In Pictures]: Closure of stadiums has robbed Hawkers of their livelihood.



Open Stadiums NOW! #EFFSPortsArtsAndCulturePicket pic.twitter.com/qmRmCGlIpb— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 20, 2022

EFF Spokesperson Commissar @vuyanipambo addressing the crowds outside the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. #EFFSPortsArtsAndCulturePicket pic.twitter.com/DAV3GNopUQ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 20, 2022

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa described the picket as misguided, and has denounced it as “populist theatrics”.

The minister responded to the EFF’s picket announcement in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

“No amount of irrationality, vulgarity or grandstanding will intimidate the minister, his department or government into populist and irresponsible decision-making and actions,” read the statement.

Mthethwa reiterated he would not be intimidated by the “irrationality and vulgarity” of the red berets.

The following streets will be affected by the march:

WF Nkomo Street

Prince’s Park Avenue

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Madiba Street

Sophie de Bruyn Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

They are expected to disperse from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture at 14:00.

Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets, and use the following alternative routes:

Es’Kia Mphahlele Drive

Thabo Sehume

Struben Street

Francis Baard Street

Nana Sita Street

Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

This is a developing story.

