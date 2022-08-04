Cosatu: DA all talk & no action when it comes to crime in WC

Faizel Patel

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says the Democratic Alliance (DA) led administration in Western Cape is ‘all talk and no action’ and is not doing enough to fight crime in the province.

Hundreds of members are making their way to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament and the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday.

The trade union federation is protesting against the high crime rates and rising fuel prices.

Cosatu planned the protest after more mass shootings took place in Khayelitsha several weeks ago.

Speaking to The Citizen, Cosatu Provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn says the DA is all talk and no action when it comes to crime.

He described the high crime levels as ‘anarchy’, adding that not enough is being done on the streets to protect citizens.

“They just talk and just play the blame game. They don’t come with tangible plans. They want to tell us to let’s incorporate the police under the province. Why must they do that? They must just deal with the resources they have currently and work closely with the national government.”

“They must work as one party, as one group to deal with crime and not having name calling and slandering blaming everyone else accept yourselves,” de Bruyn said.

De Bruyn also says the national government are not doing enough to protect the vulnerable, especially when it comes to high petrol prices.

“On the question of the high petrol price, that one goes straight to the national government. We want the people of the Western Cape to see Cosatu is serious when it comes to the petrol price because that is that affects the working class the most.”

De Bruyn says they will be handing in two memorandums with a list of grievances for the high crime rate and rising petrol prices to authorities.

