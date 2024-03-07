Protests

By Faizel Patel

7 Mar 2024

WATCH: Ekurhuleni taxi strike brings East Rand to a standstill

Several areas including Alberton, Daveyton, Tembisa, Ivory Park, Vosloorus, Germiston and Benoni have been affected.

WATCH: Taxi strike brings East Rand to a standstill

Commuters have also been stranded at taxi ranks. Picture: X/@IAMTHEEPREACHER

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) is monitoring a taxi strike in the East Rand.

The taxi shutdown has caused severe traffic delays on the highway with motorists expressing their frustration on social media.

Watch the taxi strike on the East Rand

Commuters have also been left stranded at several taxi ranks.

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed the taxi strike, which erupted on Thursday morning, is causing disruptions within the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Police officials have been deployed to monitor the situation across the three regions of the city. It is unclear what the cause for the strike is, but investigations are underway.”

The South African National Taxi Counci (Santaco) has confirmed that taxi operators affilliated to them are on strike.

“We can confirm that our operations are temporarily unavailable in areas inclusive of Tembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong, and Vosloorus, amongst others. We apologize to commuters who have been affected by this. Full updates will follow through the day.”

Motorists are urged to take precautions and use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

