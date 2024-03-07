Sono grateful after Broos gifts him with AFCON medal

"This means so much to me and I will treasure this medal," said Sono.

South Africa football legend Jomo Sono says he was caught by surprise when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos gifted him with his bronze medal that he received at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast last month.

Broos led Bafana to a third-place finish at the tournament after beating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 6-5 on penalties in the third place playoffs.

“This is a huge surprise for me,” said Sono, who was at South African Football Association (Safa) headquarters at FNB stadium to visit Safa president Danny Jordaan on Wednesday..

“This is a massive gesture from Coach Hugo Broos and Safa. What a surprise. This means so much to me and I will treasure this medal.”

The gesture from Broos to Sono shows great respect to the South African football legend, who is recognised as one of the best players to ever emerge from South Africa.

Sono had three stints as a Bafana coach. He took over the late Clive Barker in 1998 and led Bafana to the final of the AFCON in Burkina Faso.

His second spell with the senior national men’s team came in 2002 when he led Bafana to the FIFA World in Korea and Japan. There, Bafana failed to go beyond the group stages after recording one win, one loss, and one draw.



Jomo’s last stint with with Bafana was an international friendly against England.



Meanwhile, Broos is expected to name a Bafana squad that will compete in the FIFA series international friendlies pilot project in Algeria. The event will be played between 18 and 26 March.