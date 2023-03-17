‘They forgot about us’ – Ga-Masemola residents protest for water [Video]

Alex Japho Matlala

If there is anything at all that could make the ANC lose power after next year’s general election is the party’s failure to provide clean and drinkable running water to all South Africans.

This is the view of angry community members of Ga-Masemola near Lebowakgomo in the Sekhukhune district municipality. The residents took to the streets on Monday, blockading the R579 main road leading to Jane Furse, Groblersdal or Polokwane – with tree branches, rocks and burning tyres.

The community complained the municipality has, over the years, failed to provide them with clean water. Villagers said they were drinking water from the same rivers as animals.

Affected villages are Phiring, Apel Cross, Thabampse, Malope, Makgwabe, Mpane, Mašwanyaneng, Setlaboswana, Pitjaneng, Maraganeng and Mohloding.

The situation got out of hand on Wednesday when police armoured vehicles blocked the roads, firing teargas to disperse the crowd. Five protesters where arrested and they are expected to appear soon before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court to face charges of public violence.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe warned that blocking the roads during protests was illegal. She said those blocking the roads would be dealt with harshly.

‘They forgot us’

A protester, Pakkie Malatji, said they would continue with their action until their demands are met.

“There is no doubt the municipality is snoring on the job,” said Malatji.

He said the protest will continue until there is water. Malatji said the ANC must just forget about winning the 2024 general election.

“This is so because soon after we elected them and put them in air-conditioned offices, they forgot us,” he said.

Seun Mogotji, leader of the Bolsheviks Party of South Africa, said the ANC cannot be trusted.

Matter receiving attention

Sekhukhune district municipality spokesperson Kgetjepe Maredi said the matter was receiving attention.

“Mayor Maleke Moganetji held a meeting with the community on Tuesday. We pleaded with them to give us only two weeks to fix the problem,” Maredi said.

“But when our staff went to the pump stations on Wednesday and Thursday, they were refused entry. We have procured for two pump machines.

“We are appealing to the community to let our officials to the pump stations and fix the problem so that water can be restored,” he said.

