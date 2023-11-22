JMPD and Saps monitoring protest at Carlton Centre in Joburg CBD

The protest was reportedly ignited by striking cleaners and security guards.

Police are monitoring a protest at the Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the iconic building is closed.

“There is the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and the South African Police Services (Saps) at the Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD.

“It is closed and all workers and shoppers are outside and this is due to an alleged strike by security personnel at the centre. The situation is calm at the moment with no incidents of violence being reported to the JMPD,” Fihla said.

Some reports on social media claimed protest was ignited by workers who clean the building.

Fihla said JMPD and Saps officers would remain on scene.

He added the security personnel claimed they wanted to be absorbed by Transnet, saying: “Security personnel locked themselves in the Carlton Centre building and are waiting to hand over a memorandum to Transnet management.”

Tshwane strike

Last week, a four-month long wage strike by South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members in the City of Tshwane finally came to an end – but workers are still unhappy.

Since the beginning of the strike, service delivery came to a halt – with rubbish not being collected and water and electricity not switched back on.

An employee who agreed to speak anonymously said the strike might be over but workers were unhappy.

“I’m sure there will be employees that continue to strike. Workers are not happy.”

He said most of the unhappy workers – who initially had not joined in the strike – feel let down by the city, which did not keep their word. He said the city had other means of saving money, yet they refused to pay workers what was promised to them.

But, Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city was delighted the strike was finally over, with employees back at work.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

