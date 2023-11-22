‘Stay away from direct sunlight’, warns Joburg EMS as heatwave persists

As residents use appliances to keep cool amid the heatwave, Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 until further notice.

As the heatwave continues to persist across Gauteng, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged residents to stay away from direct sunlight and take precautions against the extreme heat.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they had noted the warning from the South African Weather Services (SAWS) of a heatwave which is expected to last at least until Friday.

“Residents are urged to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, [and] stay away from direct sunlight especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in afternoon. Residents who are working directly in sunlight are urged to take regular breaks as exposure to these extremely hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion or heat cramps which might lead to heat stroke.

“Young children who want to cool themselves during this extremely hot temperatures are encouraged to visit municipal swimming pools instead of swimming in river streams and dams. Municipal public swimming pools have life guards on site to monitor young kids while swimming,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said EMS will remain on high alert.

Temperatures

According to Saws, the mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas. Temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 16°C, becoming very hot and reaching a high of 34°C on Friday.

Pretoria is also expected to be hot with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 20°C becoming very hot and reaching a high of 35°C on Friday.

Load shedding

Meanwhile as residents use appliances to keep cool from the heatwave, Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 until further notice.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the rolling blackouts were moved to higher stages due to insufficient generation reserves.

“Due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity as a result of four units not returning to service as planned, Stage 4 load shedding was implemented this morning at 02:31 until further notice,” Mokwena said.

