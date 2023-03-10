WATCH: Striking Nehawu workers meet their match in Westbury

Faizel Patel

Following ongoing protests by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), residents of Coronationville, Westbury and surrounds have allegedly chased the striking workers away from the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Volatile strike

On Thursday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at least four people had died as a result of the strike action by Nehawu.

Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted site visits to health facilities affected by protests, beginning with the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The disruptions have taken a toll on South Africans, who cannot access health services as protesters block patients, doctors and healthcare workers from entering the facilities.

Warning: The video contains extremely vulgar language. Viewer discretion is urged.

Residents gatvol

In the video shared with The Citizen, residents can be seen chasing the strikers away.

“They are chasing the people away that are striking here and messing up the place,” a person in the video said.

The video, which contains extremely vulgar language, clearly show the sentiments and anger of the residents as they rid the road of barricaded rocks and burning tyres, calling for water to extinguish the blazes.

They also asked who will conduct the clean-up and remove the debris during and after the protest.

More lives will be lost

Meanwhile, as the public wage protests across the country continue, patients and healthcare workers fear lives will be lost if demonstrations intensify and protesters intimidate them, leaving hospitals to be run by skeleton staff.

On Thursday, outpatients and healthcare workers were escorted into Gauteng hospitals, using back doors.

According to a caretaker and daughter of 85-year-old Dinah Moilwa, Merriam Segoa, protesters had no regard for patients who needed urgent care.

“We understand their frustrations and they are valid, but at this point the entire country is going to turn against them, because they are putting our lives at risk.”

Warning to striking workers

Phaahla lashed out at healthcare staff who intimidated and threatened other colleagues reporting for duty.

He warned that those suspected of participating in the “violence and disruptions” will face the full might of the law.

“On the one side, we will explore with our legal team criminal charges, but also disciplinary charges will be given to those who have been implicated.”

Health workers have been demanding a 10% wage increase despite the governments unilateral offer of 4.7%.

