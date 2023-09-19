WATCH: Taxi ‘feud’ shuts down major Joburg intersection

A voaltile protest by residents of Tsakane on the Eastrand over a lack of water supply also continued on Tuesday.

Photo: Screengrab of the protest in Joburg.

Frustrated motorists were left in lengthy traffic jams as rival minibus taxi operators brought traffic to a standstill on a busy Joburg intersection on Tuesday.

The operators blocked off the intersection of Perth Road and Portland Avenue in Westdene, west of Johannesburg, in a suspected clash over routes.

According to a witness, protestors blocked the route with stones and threatened motorists. Metro Police watched on as chaos ensued.

Watch minibus taxi operators protest over routes

*GP – WESTDENE*

Perth Road/Portland Avenue

Protest Action at intersection of Perth Road and Portland Avenue. Road is CLOSED. Various roads affected. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/k1N7LLAaIT September 19, 2023

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers are monitoring the area.

“The situation is calm at the moment and officers are on scene to assist with traffic control and to open the roadway. The actual corral between the two associations is not yet being confirmed, but it is alleged that it’s due to a route dispute.”

Roads open

Fihla said the road has since been opened.

“A meeting has been arranged by law enforcement and taxi operators to find an amicable solution to their grievance,” he added.

ALSO READ: Cosatu joins protest against Cape Towns electricity tariff hike

Ekurhuleni protest

Meanwhile, a protest by residents of Tsakane on the Eastrand over a lack of water supply continued on Tuesday.

Residents say they have had no running water for weeks now.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson, Ignatius Maphike said all roads in the Tsakane area have been cordoned off.

“Protestors have blocked the road with burning tyres as well as rocks. Motorists are advised to practice caution and try to avoid these areas. The EMPD as well as other law enforcement agencies are on the ground to monitor the situation.

“No injuries have been reported and no damages to infrastructure have been recorded thus far,” Maphike said.

Maphike has urged motorists to use alternative routes such as R550 and R23 to avoid any damage to their vehicles.

On Monday, a Home Affairs office and a police vehicle were stoned and damaged by the protesting crowds. Schooling was also disrupted.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘We will fight Eskom’ − Brink, if Tshwane is not allowed to procure power from IPPs