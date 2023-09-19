Gauteng Health confirms water supply stable at three hospitals

The taps ran dry last week at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, the Helen Joseph Hospital and the Pholosong Hospital.

The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (pictured) and Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, as well as the Pholosong Hospital on the East Rand have experienced water supply issues. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has confirmed water supply to three of its hospitals in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni stabilised over the weekend, even though the problem is not yet completely resolved.

This comes after the taps ran dry at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, the Helen Joseph Hospital (both in Johannesburg), as well as the Pholosong Hospital on the East Rand.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said supply at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital is still intermittent and the facility is relying on roving water tankers from Joburg Water and its borehole.

“The clinical areas continue to render services to patients. Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) currently has good water pressure. They are fed from an alternative line through the Brixton Tower. The situation improved over the weekend after the facility experienced challenges in the past week where water tankers had to be deployed.

“Pholosong Hospital in Ekurhuleni started receiving water from the municipal supply line this morning (Monday, 18 September). However, the facility is not yet receiving full water pressure. The City of Ekurhuleni has since deployed roving water tankers to augment the supply from service providers directly contracted by the hospital,” Modiba said.

Modiba added the water supply interruptions in the three facilities were due to various challenges experienced by water utilities, Rand Water and Joburg Water, and the respective municipalities.

Water system collapse

Various areas in Johannesburg experienced water issues over the weekend, with residents urged to use water sparingly as demand exceeded supply.

In a joint statement, Rand Water and Joburg Water said there is a noticeable increase in consumption from customer meters.

“Reservoir levels remain at their lowest due to high consumption by consumers. Due to the system being integrated, even customers that are using sparingly are being affected. High potable consumption may result in the collapse of the system, which will result in intermittent supply,” Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said.

