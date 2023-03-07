Marizka Coetzer

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students vow to continue protesting for the rest of the week until their grievances have been heard.

Yesterday, the entrance of the TUT was inaccessible as a group of students formed a human chain in front of the booms, barring anyone from entering the premises.

TUT students were the latest to join Wits University students who started protesting last week and demanded the university allow those owing study debts of R150 000 or less to register for the academic year. They also demanded accommodation.

‘It’s unfair’

Protesting TUT students blocked the entrance of the university and burned tyres. A group of students who did not want to be named said they were waiting for transport on the street corner because they were not allowed to go to class.

“We came here by bus, but the road was closed with burning tyres, so the bus made a U-turn and dropped us off,” one said.

The students said they were told to turn around because there were no classes yesterday.

“They said they were going to burn us if we dare to go in,” another student said.

Yet another one said she wasted taxi money from Soshanguve to come to class, only to be turned away.

Police outside the gates of the Tshwane University of Technology, 6 March 2023. The entrances were blockaded and students were not allowed to enter the premises. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen



“Now I need to waste more money again to go home.”

Mpho Nkosi said they were currently writing tests and she was worried about the time lost in class.

“It is unfair; we are sitting outside while we should be inside, learning so that we can earn money,” he said.

Nkosi said they were told by striking students to stay home for the rest of the week because classes would be disrupted.

Meanwhile, at the gate, more students in cars were stopped at the entrance and forced to turn around. One of the protesting students, who didn’t want to be named, said they don’t care about what was happening at Wits and said they had their own issues at TUT.

Students have no money for food

Central Student Representative Council (CSRC) treasurer Mandisa Radebe said they also had students unable to register due to outstanding fees, as well as the unequal distribution of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) funds.

Radebe claimed they didn’t have food on the campus and said the university expected one cafeteria to cater to the needs of 35 000 students.

“Then, there are long queues with high prices, while students don’t have money to buy food,” she said.

Radebe said most student residents didn’t have stoves and had to walk a long way to buy readymade meals.

“We today have students who have to walk to class for hours because the gates have been closed off,” she said.

Kagiso, who was one of the students blocking the entrance, said they didn’t get their academic records.

“We are here to study, but if we don’t get the results or certificates, then they want you to pay. For what?”

He asked how he was supposed to find a job to pay off his debt if he didn’t have his results or accreditation to show for it