R1.69m boost for Western Cape municipal firefighters

Western Cape MEC said that firefighters regularly risk their lives while protecting communities and deserve access to reliable equipment.

The Western Cape government has invested more than R1.69 million in new firefighting and emergency response equipment for two municipalities as it seeks to strengthen local disaster response and improve frontline emergency services.

The funding, provided through the Municipal Fire Services Capacity Grant, administered by the Western Cape department of local government, will benefit the Witzenberg and Swartland municipalities.

Witzenberg received firefighting and technical rescue equipment worth R1.14 million, while Swartland received specialised respiratory protection equipment, including a self-contained breathing apparatus compressor valued at R550 000.

Investment in emergency response

Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said municipalities are increasingly required to respond to more frequent and complex emergencies.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of disasters, while rapid-urban growth is placing additional pressure on municipal emergency services. Investing in our firefighters is therefore an investment in the safety and resilience of every community in the Western Cape,” Bredell said.

He added firefighters regularly risk their lives while protecting communities and deserve access to reliable equipment.

“Our firefighters put themselves in harm’s way under extremely difficult conditions. The least we can do is ensure they have the right equipment to do their jobs safely and effectively. These investments strengthen municipalities’ ability to respond quickly and professionally when communities need them most.”

Equipment to improve firefighter safety

The provincial government said the specialised equipment supplied to Swartland municipality will improve the maintenance and operational readiness of the breathing apparatus used during fires and hazardous incidents.

The equipment is expected to ensure firefighters have dependable respiratory protection while operating in dangerous environments.

Meanwhile, Witzenberg municipality’s new equipment will strengthen its firefighting and technical rescue capabilities, enabling emergency teams to respond more effectively to a broad range of incidents.

The provincial government said the investment is aimed at improving municipal disaster preparedness while ensuring firefighters have access to the tools needed to perform their duties safely and efficiently.

Commitment to municipal support

Bredell said the provincial government remains committed to supporting municipalities through targeted investments that strengthen frontline service delivery.

“Strong local government depends on capable emergency services. By working together with municipalities, we are building safer communities and ensuring our firefighters have the resources they need to protect the people of the Western Cape,” he added.

The Municipal Fire Services Capacity Grant forms part of the Western Cape government’s broader efforts to improve municipal-disaster preparedness and emergency response capacity across the province.