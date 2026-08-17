Ekurhuleni emergency finds charred body of foreign national in Benoni shack blaze

Fire Investigators were also called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.

A man was burnt beyond recognition when firefighters discovered a charred body inside a shack at an informal settlement in Ekurhuleni.

The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster & Emergency Management Services responded to the shack fire late Saturday night.

Fire

Ekurhuleni Disaster & Emergency Management Services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said they received a call about the fire at about 11:03pm

“Firefighters from the Benoni and Brakpan fire stations were dispatched immediately. On arrival, crews found a single shack that had already been extinguished by community members using the bucket brigade method.”

Charred body

MacDonald said firefighters continued with damping down operations to prevent re-ignition.

“During damping down, the charred body of an unknown African male, believed to be a foreign national, was discovered inside the shack. The deceased was declared dead on scene by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services paramedics.

“Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services removed the body and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service (Saps), who will open an inquest docket,” MacDonald said.

Investigation

MacDonald said fire Investigators were also called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.

“The City of Ekurhuleni urges residents to exercise extreme caution with open flames, candles, paraffin stoves and illegal electrical connections, especially during winter.”

Hale bales fire

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni Disaster & Emergency Management Services also attended the scene of a hay bale fire at a farm in Klippoortjie, Germiston.

“Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 07:05 following reports of a warehouse fire. On arrival, crews found a warehouse with hay bales alight and immediately commenced firefighting operations,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

“Fire Investigators are on scene, and investigations are ongoing.