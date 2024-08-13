R20 000 raised for Centurion toddler following freak burn accident

More than R20 000 raised for medical expenses of baby Ellané after she sustained third degree burns, covering 16% of her body.

Ellané Engelbrecht, a 21-month-old toddler, sustained third-degree burns on her face, neck, and head covering 16% of her body on 28 July in Centurion.

Following the accident, the toddler‘s mother, Irene Engelbrecht, expressed gracefully the family’s need for funds for the ongoing recovery expenses – setting a goal of R100 000. So far, the family has raised just over R20 000 on their Back a Buddy page.

Burn accident

On the night of the accident, Irene said all she remembers preparing tea for her toddler twins’ sippy cups. She placed the tea jug on the kitchen counter. She started experiencing pelvic pain and rested on the couch.

While talking to her husband, he said something in a pressing tone that caught Irene’s attention.

“I jumped up to find that my daughter had climbed onto the kitchen counter and pulled the hot jug of tea over her head and face.

“I immediately jumped up to help my husband get her out of the tea, undress her, and rushed to the bathroom to put her under cold water,” she said.

‘Need for funds’

According to her mother, Ellané’s eyes were swollen, blisters began forming and she was in severe pain.

Irene and her husband, Christof swiftly rushed their daughter to the nearest hospital, where she spent 10 days.

“We didn’t have medical aid but needed urgent help and asked if they could stabilize her until we could drive 25 minutes to the nearest state hospital. We arranged to make the payments later,” said Engelbrecht, her mother.

An immediate payment was required by the hospital. Ellané explained that they didn’t have enough funds to pay.

“An angel, who didn’t even know us, stepped in to cover that expense. We are deeply grateful and will repay the rest,” she said.

Medical attention was provided before transferring the family to Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria West just after midnight.

“She is currently in the paediatric surgical ward. One of her eyes is open, but the other remains swollen. We will know more about potential damage once it opens”.

To donate to help baby Ellané, click on the family’s Back a Buddy.