R200k warrants and unpaid R18k bail: Inside the crackdown on awol motorists

Top offenders list motorists nailed with warrants totaling nearly R500 000.

A recent operation by City Enforcement agencies in Cape Town led to the arrest of multiple high-profile traffic offenders.

The arrests included one suspect unable to post bail due to outstanding warrants totalling nearly R200 000.

According to the city, this arrest was part of a larger enforcement effort that saw 285 suspects taken into custody over the last week.

Earlier this month, an operation in the Mitchells Plain area led to the arrest of two motorists from the top 100 list of offenders.

These individuals had accumulated 87 warrants between them, valued at R270 100.

This was after the arrest of two other offenders a week prior, who had 43 combined warrants worth R226 550.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, highlighted the significance of these arrests.

“That’s four motorists who have racked up just shy of half a million rand in unpaid fines, warrants and contempt of court penalties. They are poster children for that section of our motoring public who still believe that they can get away with their misdeeds.”

Smith added that one of the offenders remains in Pollsmoor Prison, unable to post R18 000 bail.

Hundreds of motorists arrested

The city said its enforcement efforts extend beyond these high-profile cases.

In the past week, traffic officers recorded 46 843 offences, executed 1 366 arrest warrants, and impounded 198 public transport vehicles.

Additionally, 39 people were arrested, with 28 of those for driving under the influence of alcohol, four for reckless driving, and seven for other transgressions.

Law Enforcement officers made 157 arrests and issued 2,592 notices, while Metro Police officers arrested 89 suspects, issued 2 224 fines, and confiscated various contraband items.

A notable arrest occurred in Hanover Park on 4 October, when Metro Police officers apprehended a 34-year-old suspect for possession of a 9mm firearm and 14 live rounds of ammunition.

The Public Emergency Communication Centre recently recorded 1 659 incidents, including 144 assault cases and 59 domestic violence incidents.

Moreover, the centre also recorded 75 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents, and 228 noise nuisance complaints.

Smith expressed hope that these arrests would serve as a deterrent to other offenders.

“In the past year, we have seen increased compliance from some motorists, but there are still many scofflaws on our roads daily, who think they are above the law.

“I hope these arrests serve as a cautionary tale,” he said.

