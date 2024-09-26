Ekurhuleni metro police chief suspended over sexual misconduct allegations

Ekurhuleni’s police chief, Isaac Mapiyeye, has been suspended amid serious sexual misconduct claims made by two female officers.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief of police, Isaac Mapiyeye, has been placed on precautionary suspension for “serious allegations” of misconduct.

The City of Ekurhuleni (COE) spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini confirmed on Thursday that Mapiyeye was served with a letter of suspension on Wednesday following the recent surfacing of claims of alleged sexual misconduct.

Two female EMPD officers have accused Mapiyeye of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Police chief accused of sexual harassment, intimidation

“At a special council meeting held earlier this month, the council authorised the city manager to follow procedures in line, among others, with the Local Government Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers on the disciplinary procedures against senior managers, as well as the Systems of Delegation and relevant COE policies in dealing with the matter,” Dlamini said.

He added that the council further authorised the city manager to appoint an independent investigator to conduct an investigation into the allegations that the council “deems to be serious in nature”.

“Upon the appointment of the independent investigator, the accounting officer is to submit the report to the council of the latter and findings against chief of police Mr Mapiyeye within 30 days of his appointment, the council resolved,” said Dlamini.

The city confirmed that the independent investigator has been appointed.

Earlier this month, gender-based violence movements picketed at the Ekurhuleni council, demanding the police chief’s suspension.

Temporary protection order against Mapiyeye

The women stood outside the council holding signs that read, “Workplace in Ekurhuleni must be safe for women” and “Women abusers must be exposed and flushed out in Ekurhuleni”.

On 9 September, one of the complainants was granted temporary protection by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, which prevents Mapiyeye from contacting her until the court makes its final decision.

On 20 September, he also appeared in court, and that matter was postponed to 4 October, when the complainant is expected to present her evidence.