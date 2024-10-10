Poisoning of 20 dogs alarms Cape Town community

SPCA has offered tips for pet owners to protect their dogs.

A series of dog poisonings in Ocean View, Kommetjie, near Cape Town, has left the community in shock and animal welfare organisations scrambling for answers.

As many as 20 dogs have fallen victim to the attacks in the past month, with a significant number of incidents concentrated in the Lapland area of Ocean View. Most of the poisonings were fatal.

Scale of dog poisonings

According to TimesLIVE, Trijntje de Jonge, a volunteer for the animal welfare group 1 Kennel at a Time, reported the unprecedented scale of the poisonings.

“It happens once in a while, but this time we had 20 dogs killed in a month in one area,” De Jonge stated.

The attacks were allegedly indiscriminate and devastating, with one family losing all three of their dogs at the same time, while other properties reported two dogs being targeted at once.

The organisation, which has reportedly been active in feeding and rescuing animals in underprivileged areas since the Covid pandemic, said it has never encountered poisonings on such a large scale before.

Investigation and community response

The Cape of Good Hope branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) confirmed to The Citizen that they are investigating the poisonings.

“Unfortunately, no suspect has been identified and we have no other choice but to keep the matter on record until information that may lead us to a perpetrator comes to light,” SPCA’s Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham appealed to the public for information, adding that all complaints would be treated confidentially.

Pieterse said the organisation was working closely with the South African Police Service (Saps) and other law enforcement agencies on these cases.

Ingrid de Storie, a longtime Ocean View welfare volunteer, reported that laboratory toxicology tests confirmed poisoning as the cause of death.

The symptoms observed in affected dogs included disorientation, excessive water consumption, bleeding, drooling, and seizures.

Many dogs were found dead without prior signs of illness.

Some of the poisoned dogs were taken for treatment to the nearby TEARS welfare centre in Masiphumelele, but sadly, only one dog is known to have survived after treatment.

Possible motives

While the motivation behind the attacks remains unclear, some volunteers suspect it could be linked to criminal activities.

There is speculation that the poisonings might be an attempt by thieves to get rid of alert dogs, making homes more vulnerable to break-ins.

“We think these dogs were too alert and needed to be rid of. It’s absolutely shocking what people are capable of,” said De Storie.

SPCA suggests protective measures

In response, the SPCA has provided tips for pet owners to protect their dogs.

These include securing properties with proper fencing, supervising dogs during outdoor time, regularly inspecting yards for suspicious substances, training dogs to respond to commands like “leave it” or “drop it”.

Pieterse also suggested installing security cameras and warning signs.

“Install security cameras to monitor any unusual activity around your property. Posting signs that indicate your property is monitored can also deter malicious acts,” he advised.

Additionally, Pieterse recommended building relationships with neighbours for community watch, being cautious with food and treats, scheduling regular veterinary check-ups, and educating oneself about common poisons for dogs and their symptoms.

As the investigation continues, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA urges anyone with information to come forward.

They can be contacted at 021 700 4158/9 or via email at inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za.

For updates on the treatment and condition of affected dogs, the public is advised to contact TEARS, the organisation that has been providing medical care to the poisoned animals.

