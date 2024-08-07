Gauteng Traffic officer facing criminal charges after argument with EMPD [VIDEO]

The Gauteng Traffic official has two previous cases of assault which are under investigation.

A Gauteng Traffic Police officer during an operation in Johannesburg on 13 August 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A Gauteng Traffic Police officer is facing criminal charges after being captured on video during a heated argument with Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers.

It is understood the EMPD officers had stopped a vehicle with a foreign number plate for inspection. The female motorist reached out to a Gauteng Traffic officer to assist.

Upon arrival, the Gauteng Traffic officer allegedly insulted the EMPD officers and interfered with the inspection.

Warning the below video contains explicit language and violence. Discretion is advised

‘Intimidation’

In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, the male traffic officer is seen swearing and making obscene gestures at a female EMPD officer, allegedly calling them illiterate and clown.

The officer allegedly also told the EMPD officers that he would take the pension fund of the EMPD officials.

Incident condemned

Member of the Ekhurhuleni Mayoral Committee of Community Safety (MMC) Sizakele Masuku condemned the intimidation of the EMPD officers by a Gauteng Traffic Police officer.

“As Ekurhuleni Metro Department, we are saying officers are not going to go away from the streets, not going to stop doing their work without any intimidations. We must enforce the law. No law enforcer is above the law.”

“This is unacceptable behaviour and the law must take its course. What is even sad is that these are colleagues who should be working together to protect our people. No one is above the law in this country and such barbaric behavior especially by an officer of the law is regrettable,” Masuku said.

A Gauteng Traffic Police officer is facing criminal charges after being captured on video during a heated argument with EMPD officers. MMC Sizakele Masuku condemned the intimidation. #GautengTrafficPolice #EkurhuleniMetroPolice #Ekurhuleni @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/L7fC7EjswL — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) August 7, 2024

ALSO READ: More than 20 trainee traffic wardens injured after vehicle ploughs into them

Charges

A case of intimidation, common assault, crimen injuries, defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police duties has been opened.

Masuku claimed it was not the first time the Gauteng Traffic officer had been involved in such matters after he was accused of allegedly beating people on the street. She said preliminary investigations are underway.

“He is not the best cop ever because a law enforcement officer would never conduct himself in such an unlawful manner.”

Upholding the law

Masuku said the Gauteng Traffic official had two previous cases of assault.

She called for a speedy investigation into this latest matter, so that “appropriate action” can be taken against the alleged perpetrator.

Masuku also called on officers to uphold and respect all the rules of law.

ALSO READ: Amapanyaza to be retrained as Gauteng Traffic Officers