R400 million spent on repairing single Gauteng Metrorail route

Based on the cost to repair the Germiston route, the remaining major routes could come at a combined cost of R3.6 billion.

Gauteng Metrorail’s route restorations will not come cheap.

Commuter rail transport in the province was all but destroyed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Power supply to the rail infrastructure was cut when the government-enforced lockdown was mandated, leaving the network of valuable metals a sitting duck for vandals and cable thieves.

Some routes restored

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy continued the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) public relations drive with a visit to the Germiston to Katlehong line this week.

Prasa has won plaudits in recent weeks, promoting short-distance trips for large sporting events which have showcased the limitless utility of rail passenger transport.

Several routes across the province have been restored, with Minister Creecy’s department stating that the Germiston route visited this week cost roughly R400 million to repair.

They added that 75% of the copper had been removed from the network’s cabling and that aluminium had been used as a replacement metal due to its lesser value to scrap dealers.

The transport ministry explained that almost 300 stations have been repaired, with nine major routes still to be completed.

“There are many more to be repaired. We are taking preventative measures to ensure the safety of our rail infrastructure,” stated Creecy.

2030 target

Creecy stated that since commuter rail was halted in the province, 20% of the workforce had to walk to work due to unaffordable transport costs.

“The upgrade will ensure that commuters have access to affordable public transport, as a ticket costs R14.50, while a monthly season ticket costs R169,” she added.

The transport ministry’s rail targets include moving 250 million tonnes of freight annually and 600 million passenger journeys by 2023.

The Citizen has repeatedly enquired with Prasa when the major routes will be completed. These requests for comment were acknowledged but no further information was provided. Any update will be included once received.

Employment upside

500 jobs, involving 34 contractors, have been created with the latest restoration. 33 young engineers have also gained valuable industry exposure.

Creecy urged contractors to register with the Construction Industry Development Board to track their performance records.

“To be able to do major construction, you must demonstrate that you have become accredited,” she explained.