Ramaphosa appoints Dipak Patel as Deputy Chairperson of Presidential Climate Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dipak Patel as Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission.

The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Patel’s designation as Deputy Chairperson forms part of strengthening the Commission’s work on climate finance, investment mobilisation, and the delivery of South Africa’s Just Energy Transition objectives.

Tenure

He said Ramaphosa appointed Mr Patel for a tenure from 2026 to 2030 under Section 10(8) of the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No 22 of 2024).

“Mr Patel is an experienced professional with expertise in production management, process engineering, climate finance, and investment banking, and has strong networks across the business and public sectors.”

Career

Patel previously served as a Senior Advisor: Climate Finance and Innovation to the Presidential Climate Commission.

“The president thanks Mr Patel for availing himself for this role and wishes him and fellow commissioners well in their critical national undertaking.”

New commissioners

Earlier this year, Ramaphosa announced the appointment of 25 new commissioners.

Ramaphosa, who is the chairman of the Presidential Climate Commission, will announce the deputy chairperson at the commission’s first meeting in 2026 and further outline its priorities from now until 2030.

PCC

The initial establishment of the PCC was an outcome of the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, where social partners agreed to create a multi-stakeholder body to coordinate and oversee South Africa’s just transition to a low-carbon, inclusive and climate-resilient economy and society.

Some of the commissioners include change agent Catherine Constantinides, Professor Imraan Valodia from Wits University, Dr Phindile Masangane, arguably one of the best-qualified women in the South African energy sector, and Professor Tracy-Lynn Field from the School of Law at the University of the Witwatersrand, among others.

The Commission is an independent, statutory, multistakeholder body that oversees and facilitates South Africa’s just and equitable transition towards a low-emissions and climate-resilient economy.

Ramaphosa called on the new commissioners to individually and collectively continue to fulfil their role and mandate of providing independent, evidence-based advice; facilitate inclusive dialogue in the pursuit of a consensus to address South Africa’s complex climate and development agenda and to put into practice the country’s just transition framework.

