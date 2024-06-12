Ramaphosa conveys condolences to the people of Malawi following Chilima’s death

Chilima, who was Malawi’s second in charge died alongside nine others in a plane crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Malawi following the death of their vice-president Dr Saulos Chilima.

Malawi’s second in charged died alongside nine others in a plane crash. The aircraft was earlier reported missing, but the wreckage was discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa has described the tragedy a loss felt across the country and the region.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president has offered his deep condolences to Chilima’s family.

“President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are also with His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera and the Cabinet of the Republic of Malawi.”

Ramaphosa said the tragedy is heartbreaking.

“This is a moment of tragedy in which we are united with the people of Malawi as you mourn the passing of a youthful leader who advanced the aspirations of his country and of our youthful continent from his position in Malawi’s Presidency.

“This is a loss felt across our country and region and we pray that the people of Malawi will be blessed with the fortitude and peace required in this moment of deep sadness and national mourning,” Ramaphosa said.

The military plane carrying 51-year-old and nine others disappeared on Monday, after it failed to land in the northern city of Mzuzu due to bad weather and was told to return to the capital, Lilongwe.

“The search and rescue team have found the aircraft … completely destroyed with no survivors, as all passengers on board were killed on impact,” Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera said addressing the nation.

“Words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is,” he said, describing the accident as a “terrible tragedy.”

Rescuers had been combing a fog-cloaked forest south of Mzuzu after authorities located the last tower it transmitted to before the plane disappeared.

Chakwera said he had previously flown on the same aircraft for similar trips. The crew had successfully operated it just hours before the accident, he added.

