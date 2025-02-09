Ramaphosa offers condolences to Namibia after Sam Nujoma’s passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa described Nujoma as “an extraordinary freedom fighter”.

Condolences continue to pour in for Namibia after the southwest African country’s former president, Sam Nujoma, passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the political figure to pay tribute, describing Nujoma as “an extraordinary freedom fighter”.

Nujoma is greatly known for leading Namibia’s fight for independence from South Africa in 1990.

‘Nujoma is inseparable from our own history’

Ramaphosa said: “As neighbours and compatriots, South Africa is united in grief with Namibians who have lost the leader of the Namibian revolution, who is inseparable from our own history of struggle and liberation.”

He added that Nujoma was able to divide his his revolutionary programme between Namibia’s own struggle against South African colonialism and the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

ALSO READ: Namibia’s President Hage Geingob dies in hospital

Organisations led by Nujoma

While in exile and on home soil, Nujoma was able to lead the Ovambo People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia.

The late-former president led these organisations against the colonial and apartheid authorities and forces.

“He inspired the Namibian people to pride and resistance that belied the size of the population.”

“His leadership of a free Namibia laid the foundation for the solidarity and partnership our two countries share today – a partnership we will continue to deepen as neighbours and friends.

“We are grateful for the extended lifetime with which Dr Sam Nujoma was blessed and we are grateful for how he dedicated the many decades of his life to serving his nation.”

Nujoma hospitalised

Nujoma had been hospitalised over the past three weeks, battling an illness from which he “could not recover”.

President Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement: “Our Founding Father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country.”

He was the eldest of 10 children.

NOW READ: Namibia votes as ruling party Swapo faces its toughest election yet