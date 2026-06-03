Peabo Bryson (1951–2026): The voice that scored a generation's sweetest love stories

From Disney duets to wedding-night anthems, Bryson's catalogue reads like a map of the heart. We revisit the songs that made him irreplaceable.

Peabo Bryson died on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, at age 75, at his home in Marietta, Georgia, peacefully, surrounded by family, days after suffering a stroke.

Born Robert Peabo Bryson on 13 April 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson built a career that defied easy categorisation. He was an R&B artist who became a pop institution and a balladeer who earned Oscars, a backing vocalist for Disney fairy tales who never lost the earthy warmth of his Southern roots. His was a voice that made romance feel like a civic duty, and for more than five decades, millions obliged.

Per a report by The New York Times, his passing follows a heart attack in 2019, from which he had recovered, and a stroke in late May 2026 that ultimately claimed him. Tributes from Celine Dion and others emphasised what the recordings always made it feel like: as though his kindness lived in the music.

Here, we revisit the songs that defined him:

“Feel the Fire” (1978)

Before the duets and the Disney credits, there was Bryson alone. This early Capitol Records track announced the soaring tenor that would define his career.

“Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack (1983)

Arguably the definitive wedding song of its era, this Flack collaboration remains one of the most elegant duets in R&B history. Both voices are restrained where they could have oversold, which is precisely why it has lasted.

“If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” (1984)

One of his most revealing solo recordings, this is a ballad about the particular ache of hindsight, about knowing better only when it’s too late. Bryson’s delivery here is unhurried, almost conversational, which makes the longing land better than any showmanship could.

“Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion (1991)

The Grammy-winning, Oscar-winning title track from Disney’s animated classic remains his most culturally embedded recording. What is often forgotten amid the nostalgia is how technically precise both performances are. Bryson carries warmth where Dion carries light, and the balance never tips.

“A Whole New World” with Regina Belle (1992)

This iconic song can only be described as the track that earned him a second Oscar, a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and a bridge to another generation of children who would grow up associating those opening notes with the possibility of something bigger than themselves.

Bryson had a gift for making the cinematic feel personal.

Beyond these touchstones, his catalogue stretches across roughly 20 albums and a string of notable collaborations, with Kenny G on “By the Time This Night Is Over,” with Natalie Cole, and across R&B, pop, and adult contemporary charts, where he became, notably, the first artist to top four separate Billboard charts with four different records.

Peabo Bryson is survived by his family. He was 75.