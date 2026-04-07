Ramaphosa to receive US envoy Brent Bozell’s credentials

Bozell's accreditation comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate from several countries, including US Ambassador-designate Leo Brent Bozell, a move that may signal an easing of tensions between the two countries.

The Credentials Ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

Strained relations

Bozell’s accreditation comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa, tensions that have persisted since President Donald Trump returned to office.

Bozell was nominated by US President Donald Trump in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria.

Démarche

Last month, Bozell was issued a démarche order over remarks on South Africa’s current policy trajectories.

Bozell said that South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies shaped perceptions among investors and the broader international community.

He made special mention of the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, declaring it hate speech, and saying he “didn’t care” about the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.

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US Aid

The deterioration of relations between Pretoria and the US ramped up after Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announced a refugee programme targeting Afrikaners.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US over his comments about the administration.

White genocide

The Trump administration has also repeatedly accused South Africa of conducting what it has termed a “white genocide” against Afrikaners – claims strongly rejected by the South African government.

Further signalling the diplomatic rift, the US largely abstained from participating in G20 activities hosted by South Africa this year.

Trump has also publicly stated that South Africa would not be welcome in the US for G20-related events scheduled for 2026.

Other countries

President Ramaphosa will also receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries:

Angola

Barbados

Cuba

Denmark

Haiti

Hellenic Republic

Hungary

Lebanon

Malaysia

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Norway

Philippines

Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

Ukraine

Zimbabwe

ALSO READ: US ambassador apologises for ‘undiplomatic’ remarks about SA