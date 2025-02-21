Ramaphosa set to host Zelensky as South Africa backs Ukraine peace talks

In a call with Zelensky, Ramaphosa reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s participation in peace talks.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 February 2025. The meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers leads up to the The G20 Summit in November 2025 in Johannesburg that will bring together leaders from 55 nations and organisations. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he looks forward to hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a state visit soon, although he hasn’t announced an official date.

The two heads of state spoke telephonically amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, following a meeting between Russian and US foreign ministers in Saudi Arabia on 18 February.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Ramaphosa says he welcomes the constructive conversation he had with Zelensky and supports Ukraine’s inclusion in peace talks between the European neighbours.

“We both agreed on the urgent need for an inclusive peace process that involves all parties in finding a resolution to the conflict and securing a lasting peace,” said Ramaphosa.

“South Africa remains committed to supporting the dialogue process between Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

‘We count on South Africa’s support’

Also posting on X, Zelensky thanked Ramaphosa for supporting Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

He said it’s important that the two countries are of one mind about including Ukraine in talks about ending the war with Russia.

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. We all hope to achieve a just and lasting peace this year,” said Zelensky.

“South Africa’s voice matters, and we count on its support.”

The call comes a few days after the ministers met to discuss resetting relations and finding a way to end the conflict, their first face-to-face meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Ahead of this, United States (US) President Donald Trump made an unexpected announcement that he would likely meet Putin soon to start truce talks, making a U-turn on the US’ support for Ukraine.

In response, Zelensky said there will be no peace talks without Ukraine.

“No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe,” said the Ukrainian leader during a gathering of top policymakers in Munich on 15 February.

Finding solutions to conflict

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa called on foreign ministers to find solutions to conflicts between countries at a two-day G20 meeting in the south of Johannesburg.

South Africa has been handed the G20 presidency and will host member states during the G20 summit later in the year.

“Just as cooperation supported the progress of early humans, our modern-day challenges can only be resolved through collaboration, through partnership, through dialogue and through solidarity,” he said.

