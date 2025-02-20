Ramaphosa calls on G20 to find solutions to conflicts around the world

Ramaphosa expressed concern about a number of conflicts in Africa, as well as tensions between Israel and Palestine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the official opening of the G20 First Foreign Ministers meeting at Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 February 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

President Cyril Ramaphosa says geopolitical tensions, rising intolerance, conflict, pandemics and food insecurity threaten the already fragile relationships among the world’s nations.

On Thursday, he spoke to a foreign minister delegation at a two-day G20 meeting in the south of Johannesburg.

South Africa has been handed the G20 presidency and will host member states during the G20 summit later in the year.

Lack of consensus among major powers

“These challenges are interconnected. They require responses that are inclusive and responses that are well coordinated through various forums such as the G20.

“Yet there is a lack of consensus among major powers, including in the G20, on how to respond to these issues of global significance,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the nations of the world look to the G20 for leadership and guidance on the most pressing issues confronting the world.

“Just as cooperation supported the progress of early humans, our modern-day challenges can only be resolved through collaboration, through partnership, through dialogue and through solidarity,” he said.

Global solidarity and Conflict

Ramaphosa said South Africa had chosen a theme for this year’s G20 meeting, centred around issues of solidarity, sustainability and equality.

“These are at the centre of South Africa’s presidency of the G20. We would like our G20 presidency to be one in which all voices are heard and in which all views should count.

“The G20 represents over two thirds of the world’s population; its decisions and policies reflect the needs and aspirations of all who form part of the G20 family,” he said.

Ramaphosa expressed concern about a number of conflicts in Africa, as well as tensions between Israel and Palestine.

“South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas as a crucial first step towards ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.

“This ceasefire must lay a basis for a just and lasting peace in line with UN resolutions,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the G20 should advocate for a diplomatic position when it comes to world conflicts.

“Our own experience as South Africa is that the peaceful resolution of conflict through inclusive dialogue is the foremost guarantor of sustainable and lasting peace,” he said.

However, he did not use his speech to address the country’s current feud with the United States of America (US).

Climate change

He also said the world is experiencing a climate “crisis”, which is now at a catastrophic level. He called for sustainable solutions from G20 partners.

“Last year, the average global temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. The impact of climate change places a disproportionate and unjust burden on the poorest as well as the vulnerable,” he said.

