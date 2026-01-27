Rand Water on Palmiet system challenges in Tshwane: Here are the affected areas

The city said its technical teams are working closely with Rand Water to monitor reservoir levels and overall system performance.

Residents across several parts of Tshwane may experience ongoing water supply disruptions as Rand Water carries out emergency work on its Palmiet system.

The City of Tshwane on Monday, 26 January 2026, confirmed that Rand Water is facing technical challenges on the Palmiet system, resulting in reduced pumping while repairs and corrective work are underway.

Areas affected by Palmiet system challenges

The City of Tshwane released a detailed list of areas currently impacted by the reduced pumping from the Palmiet system.

The Reeds Reservoir

Brakfontein 399-JR

Brakfontein 419-JR

Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR

Rua Vista Ext 12

The Reeds (all extensions)

Laudium Reservoir

Christoburg

Claudius

Erasmia

Laudium

Mooiplaats 355-JR

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Claudius Extension 1

Laudium Extensions 1–4

Atteridgeville HL Reservoir

Atteridgeville

Atteridgeville Extensions 6, 7, 16–18, 25–28, 30–35, 40–42 and 44–45

Atteridgeville 744-JR

Elandsfontein 352-JR

Kwaggasrand

Saulsville

Schurveberg 488-JQ

Skurweplaas 353-JR

West Park

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Lotus Gardens Reservoir

Fort 646-JR

Lotus Gardens

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Fort West Extensions 4 and 5

Lotus Gardens Extension 2

Pretoriusrand Reservoir

Knopjeslaagte 385-JR

Mnandi AH

Monavoni Extension 58

Olievenhoutbosch (all extensions)

Rua Vista Extensions 9, 12, 13, 15–19 and 25

Blue Hills 397-JR

Blue Hills Extensions 15, 32 and 69

Soshanguve L Reservoir

De Beers

Kopanong

Kruisfontein 259-JR and 262-JR

Mabopane-S

Rietgat 611-JR

Onderstepoort 266-JR and Extension 33

Wentzelrust 223-JR

The Farm 670-JR

Soshanguve East, South and multiple extensions and blocks

Reduced pumping affects bulk supply

According to the city, Rand Water is currently pumping at a reduced rate of about 180 megalitres per day.

“This reduced output is affecting bulk water supply and is impacting most areas supplied through the Palmiet system,” the city said.

As a result, customers in affected areas may experience low water pressure, slow reservoir recovery and intermittent water supply.

The city said its technical teams are working closely with Rand Water to monitor reservoir levels and overall system performance.

The city said it will continue to communicate with residents as work progresses.

“The city will continue to provide regular updates and will communicate further as soon as confirmed information on restoration progress and timelines becomes available,” it said.

Residents were thanked for their patience and cooperation during the ongoing supply challenges.

