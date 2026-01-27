South Africa

Rand Water on Palmiet system challenges in Tshwane: Here are the affected areas

By Oratile Mashilo

27 January 2026

09:23 am

The city said its technical teams are working closely with Rand Water to monitor reservoir levels and overall system performance.

Rand Water on Palmiet system challenges in Tshwane

Picture: iStock

Residents across several parts of Tshwane may experience ongoing water supply disruptions as Rand Water carries out emergency work on its Palmiet system.

The City of Tshwane on Monday, 26 January 2026, confirmed that Rand Water is facing technical challenges on the Palmiet system, resulting in reduced pumping while repairs and corrective work are underway.

Areas affected by Palmiet system challenges

The City of Tshwane released a detailed list of areas currently impacted by the reduced pumping from the Palmiet system.

The Reeds Reservoir

  • Brakfontein 399-JR
  • Brakfontein 419-JR
  • Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR
  • Rua Vista Ext 12
  • The Reeds (all extensions)

Laudium Reservoir

  • Christoburg
  • Claudius
  • Erasmia
  • Laudium
  • Mooiplaats 355-JR
  • Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR
  • Claudius Extension 1
  • Laudium Extensions 1–4

Atteridgeville HL Reservoir

  • Atteridgeville
  • Atteridgeville Extensions 6, 7, 16–18, 25–28, 30–35, 40–42 and 44–45
  • Atteridgeville 744-JR
  • Elandsfontein 352-JR
  • Kwaggasrand
  • Saulsville
  • Schurveberg 488-JQ
  • Skurweplaas 353-JR
  • West Park
  • Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Lotus Gardens Reservoir

  • Fort 646-JR
  • Lotus Gardens
  • Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR
  • Fort West Extensions 4 and 5
  • Lotus Gardens Extension 2

Pretoriusrand Reservoir

  • Knopjeslaagte 385-JR
  • Mnandi AH
  • Monavoni Extension 58
  • Olievenhoutbosch (all extensions)
  • Rua Vista Extensions 9, 12, 13, 15–19 and 25
  • Blue Hills 397-JR
  • Blue Hills Extensions 15, 32 and 69

Soshanguve L Reservoir

  • De Beers
  • Kopanong
  • Kruisfontein 259-JR and 262-JR
  • Mabopane-S
  • Rietgat 611-JR
  • Onderstepoort 266-JR and Extension 33
  • Wentzelrust 223-JR
  • The Farm 670-JR
  • Soshanguve East, South and multiple extensions and blocks

Reduced pumping affects bulk supply

According to the city, Rand Water is currently pumping at a reduced rate of about 180 megalitres per day.

“This reduced output is affecting bulk water supply and is impacting most areas supplied through the Palmiet system,” the city said.

As a result, customers in affected areas may experience low water pressure, slow reservoir recovery and intermittent water supply.

The city said its technical teams are working closely with Rand Water to monitor reservoir levels and overall system performance.

City promises updates

The city said it will continue to communicate with residents as work progresses.

“The city will continue to provide regular updates and will communicate further as soon as confirmed information on restoration progress and timelines becomes available,” it said.

Residents were thanked for their patience and cooperation during the ongoing supply challenges.

