Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Coronationville residents protest over water cuts [VIDEO]

Picture of Carlos Muchave

By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

1 minute read

24 February 2026

01:13 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents say their right to water is violated, as temporary water tank supplies have become a permanent solution.

Residents in Coronationville, Johannesburg, blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday during a protest over ongoing water cuts plaguing the Westbury and Coronationville areas.

Some residents expressed their frustration with the situation, saying their basic right to water is being violated and that receiving water from water tanks should be a temporary solution, yet it has become a permanent one.

Residents have threatened to cripple the economy just as the government is crippling the economy.

ALSO READ: VIDEO & PICTURES: Melville and Westdene residents protest water cuts

“Squatter camps have water! where there [are] a lot of foreigners. Foreigners have more constitutional rights than South Africans. Squatter camps are not so far from us, but they have full pressure of water, and we don’t. They don’t pay for these services, but we do. So now it’s also a violation of the Consumer Act. All these laws are being violated,” said Coronationville resident Candace Gani on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Joburg Water Rand Water water and sanitation water crisis water cuts Water Outage

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Lesufi’s Sopa in numbers: Here is how much the Premier is throwing at Gauteng
Crime SIU reveals ‘network of religious figures’ exploited Home Affairs for 20 years; Bushiri, Omotoso, 3GAR named
News Sibiya denies Witness F and Matlala’s testimonies about impalas
Politics Could Colleen Makhubele be preparing for Joburg mayor bid?
Courts Robert Mugabe’s son to remain behind bars, bail hearing set for March

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News