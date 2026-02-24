Coronationville residents protest over water cuts [VIDEO]

Residents say their right to water is violated, as temporary water tank supplies have become a permanent solution.

Residents in Coronationville, Johannesburg, blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday during a protest over ongoing water cuts plaguing the Westbury and Coronationville areas.

Some residents expressed their frustration with the situation, saying their basic right to water is being violated and that receiving water from water tanks should be a temporary solution, yet it has become a permanent one.

Residents have threatened to cripple the economy just as the government is crippling the economy.

“Squatter camps have water! where there [are] a lot of foreigners. Foreigners have more constitutional rights than South Africans. Squatter camps are not so far from us, but they have full pressure of water, and we don’t. They don’t pay for these services, but we do. So now it’s also a violation of the Consumer Act. All these laws are being violated,” said Coronationville resident Candace Gani on Tuesday.