9 May 2024

09:16 pm

Breaking: Retired ConCourt Justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies in car accident

South Africa's first black woman judge at the Constitutional Court died in hospital surrounded by her family.

The late former Justice Yvonne Mokgoro

The late former Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. Photo: Gallo Images

Member of South Africa’s first Constitutional Court bench – and its first black woman judge – Yvonne Mokgoro has died following a car accident.

A media statement issued by the family on Thursday said the beloved sister, mother and grandmother passed away in hospital surrounded by her loving family.

ALSO READ: ‘I believe I can make a contribution to the Court as a woman judge,’ says ConCourt candidate

Leaving a legacy

The former Constitutional Court Justice retired in 2009 but played an active role in legal and civil circles.

She chaired the South African Law Reform Commission, and served on the benches of both Lesotho and Namibia.

She was a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport, chaired the United Nations Internal Justice Council, and took on the significant responsibility of Chairperson of the International Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law.

In addition to these professional contributions, Justice Mokgoro devoted much time and energy towards nurturing the next generation of lawyers and leaders, both as a board member of the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and through her involvement in teaching around the world, the family said.

Justice Mokgoro was involved in a serious car accident near Kimberley in April 2023, which in turn led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step back from her public engagement, the family said.

ALSO READ: Former ConCourt Justice Yvonne Mokgoro critical after car crash

“Our family, and the country at large, has lost a principled servant, whose commitment to justice, will continue to shape our society,” said her son, Ithateng Mokgoro.

“We remain grateful to all those who gave her support over the past difficult months, and we ask them to continue to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

