Young girl killed, multiple children injured as car and taxi crash in Durban

The car the young victim was travelling in is alleged to have been overloaded, with seven occupants sustaining injuries.

The minibus taxi and light motor vehicle involved in a collision on 30 May. Photos: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

A seven-year-old girl lost her life when she was involved in a car crash on Thursday morning.

The young girl was one of seven occupants of a car that collided with a minibus taxi on Inanda Rd near Newlands, Durban.

Multiple other children were injured in the accident, as was the driver of the car. As per first responders ALS Paramedics, the occupants of the taxi were uninjured.

“Unfortunately, a little girl believed to be seven years of age was found unresponsive. Paramedics quickly assessed her, however she had sustained multiple injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The vehicle carrying the young girl is believed to have rear-ended the taxi. Police were on scene to conduct their investigations.

13 killed in Limpopo horror crash

Elsewhere in the country, Limpopo is still reeling after an accident involving a truck and a minibus taxi claimed 13 lives just outside Polokwane on Tuesday.

Twelve of the victims were passengers of the taxi, most believed to have been teachers on their way to work.

Important road safety tips

Other than strictly observing the rules of the road, drivers can avoid incidents by planning their routes in advance.

Unroadworthy vehicles are common causes of accidents. Drivers must make sure that vehicles are in a roadworthy condition, as advised by Arrive Alive.

Brakes, lights and indicators should be inspected before trips and warning lights should be addressed with haste.

Steering and tyre conditions are crucial and must be carefully examined for tread depth and tyre wall wear and tear.

Most importantly, overloading a vehicle is potentially life-threatening to the driver and all of the passengers.