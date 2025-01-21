Rhino attack leaves one person critically injured in Pietermaritzburg

The patient was stabilised and was transferred to hospital.

Rhinos might be unpredictable and temperamental. For illustrative purposes only. Photo: iStock

One person sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a rhino in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said paramedics responded to an emergency call following a rhino attack just outside the Pietermaritzburg area on Monday.

Attack

“Our advanced life support ambulance was promptly dispatched to the scene to provide urgent medical assistance.

“On arrival, our team found one person who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition. Immediate advanced life support treatment was initiated to stabilize the patient. This included the use of specialized rescue equipment to ensure safe and effective care in a challenging environment,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the patient was stabilized on-site.

“The patient was carefully transported by our team to a level 1 trauma hospital for further treatment and ongoing care.

Rhinos

It’s unclear why the rhino attacked the individual. A representative from Rave Rhino, a nonprofit organisation, was unavailable for comment on the incident.

According to the Kruger National Park, rhinos might be unpredictable and temperamental, but they are beautiful creatures part of the magic that the African bushveld holds.

“It is thus of vital importance to keep them safe and healthy, which is done through conservation efforts such as data capturing of populations and treating injured rhinos that have faced the threat of poaching.”

Horse riding accident

In a separate incident, a child was left with serious injuries after a horse riding accident in KZN.

Robertson said its K9 Unit, together with the Midlands EMS Howick ambulance team and advanced life support paramedics, were dispatched to the horse riding accident in the Howick area.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a child had sustained serious injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment.

“The child was stabilized on scene using specialized rescue equipment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” Roberton said.

