EFF refutes ‘fake news’ about Malema’s actions and ongoing uncertainties

Representatives claim Malema's 'uninformed decisions, driven by fear and emotion, have led to the departure of many of our valued leaders'

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the spread of “ongoing uncertainties in the movement”.

This comes after a statement purported to be from the red berets was circulated on various social media platforms about the alleged actions of party leader Julius Malema.

Malema’s ‘actions’

In the statement which the EFF claims is by fake representatives of the party, it said they are compelled to express their “deep disappointment and disillusionment with the recent actions of our president.”

“The manner in which some of our leaders have been treated is not only unacceptable but also detrimental to the well-being and unity of our movement.”

“The president’s uniformed decisions, driven by fear and emotion have led to the departure of many of our valued leaders. This has created a vacuum and atmosphere of uncertainty which threatens the fabric of our movement,” the statement read.

The statement has urged supporters to remain patient and calm as they “navigate this difficult period”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I can’t be threatened by Zuma, he’s inviting me for a fight’ – Malema

Fake news

It’s unclear who issued the statement, but the EFF said its fake.

“The EFF condemns the spread of fake news being circulated in our name. Official communication from the EFF is issued only through our verified platforms. We urge the public to remain vigilant and reject misinformation,” the party said.

♦️Fake News♦️



The EFF condemns the spread of fake news being circulated in our name. Official communication from the EFF is issued only through our verified platforms. We urge the public to remain vigilant and reject misinformation. pic.twitter.com/r7o2JuePNc November 19, 2024

Ndlozi banned

Malema’s embattled party has been hit with a leadership exodus, with big names, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, crossing over to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party with more departures rumoured.

The EFF was again in the spotlight last week following reports that founding member and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has allegedly been barred from the party’s national elective conference with reports that the position for a deputy president has already been decided.

The red berets’ much anticipated national people’s assembly is scheduled for 13–15 December at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

New leadership

A new leadership will be elected and there will be jockeying for the deputy presidency of the party, a position left vacant by Shivambu.

The move to bar Ndlozi appears to be part of a wider strategy to curtail his participation in the red berets’ activities.

While former secretary Godrich Gardee is favoured by the party hierarchy to fill the deputy president position, Ndlozi was a favourite of the younger EFF members who were lobbying for him to avail himself.

However, despite Ndlozi not availing himself of the deputy president position, the EFF leadership is not leaving anything to chance and has thus barred him from attending.

ALSO READ: Shivambu dismisses question about congratulatory message from Malema [VIDEO]