SA authorities on high alert after violent protests in Mozambique

Mozambique has been marred by violent protests after the opposition rejected last month’s votes alleging that it was rigged in favour of the Frelimo Party.

A burnt out vehicle at the Lebombo Border. Picture: X/SABC

As protests against election results are expected to intensify in Mozambique, the Border Management Authority (BMA) said officers on the South African Lebombo border post remain on high alert.

On Wednesday, public order police fired rubber bullets and set off stun grenades at a group of unruly Mozambicans at the port of entry.

“Election rigging”

Mozambique has been marred by violent protests after the opposition rejected last month’s votes alleging that it was rigged in favour of the Frelimo Party.

Frelimo which has ruled Mozambique since its independence in 1975 retained power garnering 71% of the vote.

At least eighteen people have been killed and scores injured since the demonstrations began.

South Africa has temporarily closed the Lebombo port of entry amid the volatile protests.

ALSO READ: Lebombo border closed amid violent protests in Mozambique [VIDEO]

High alert

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said while the situation has calmed down at the Mozambican border, they remain on high alert.

“Because of the high numbers of Mozambicans on the South African side who wanted to go back home, they were starting to become a bit restless. So, on that basis we spoke to the leadership of the Saps to bring in public order policing (POP) to make sure there is no public disorder.”

Arrest

Meanwhile, a 49-yearold Mozambican national was arrested for public violence on Wednesday,

Police said the suspect parked his taxi in front of the gate at the port of entry.

Spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi when officers reprimanded him, he allegedly locked himself inside his taxi.

“It is alleged that other people around, believed to be Mozambican nationals backed their countryman. Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse people who were causing disorder. No injuries reported.

“The taxi driver was arrested for public violence. The situation was brought under control and no incidents reported thereafter. Police are monitoring the situation,” Nkosi said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), has encouraged South Africans to postpone non-essential visits to Mozambique until further notice.

ALSO READ: Mozambique’s ruling party re-elected with nearly 71% amid protests